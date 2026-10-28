Sympathy for Man Utd kids under ‘leaking toxic ceiling’; play them

Manchester United kids like Shea Lacey are trying to develop in the worst possible club environment. Should they be playing?

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Interim Carrick

The current Carrick situation is the first bit of shrewd Ineos thinking I’ve seen. They’ve somehow managed to made Carrick an interim manager again as he bridges the gap from himself to his replacement thus ensuring a return to his interim form from last season.

Finally, the kind of strategic nous we’ve been missing from the Utd bigwigs.

Damian, Dublin

One thing to say about Man Utd situation

… give it Giggsy til the end of the season.

Rob, Hove

What needs to happen now at Man Utd

I cannot understand how the pundits and analysts all come out and say Bruno Fernandes has to start the next match and that Carrick should have brought him on in the last game all while at the same time recalling how if you came out and questioned the manager’s tactics publicly in the past you were out of the team; if you had done so with Sir Alex that was your career at United done.

Now, Bruno has been arguably one of the only players showing up for the last 5+ years; we shouldn’t kick him to the curb but we also can’t allow this overwhelming player power entitlement to continue and this is the perfect chance for the board to stand up and start to put things right.

Here is what I suggest:

1) Bruno must privately apologize to Carrick and make it clear that internally to all the players that there is a right and a wrong way to conduct yourself. Bruno should have the ability to speak to the coaching staff and managers and be the voice of the players internally. Can he influence Carrick and the coaches to find a balance of the tactics the coaches see fit with what the players feel is between them. All this must stay internal. Anyone speaking out publicly or found to be leaking information must face appropriate footballing consequences. They make too much financially for that to be seen as an appropriate stick.

a) If this does not happen, Bruno should be stripped of the captaincy and have to work his way back up into the team like anybody else.

b) Public apologies are not necessary nor are they necessarily heartfelt. Nobody needs another scripted B/S statement.

2) Running / Pressing – this is a topic because it’s been overtly evident for years. Do the players have the stamina to really be a top player? Being a top player means working harder than everyone else. Moving forward any game where someone doesn’t work as hard as their counterpart on the opponents team should be dropped instantly.

3) Lineup – if you want hungry players who will work hard turn to youth. If they fail it won’t be for lack of trying and it will be a statement to the big earners that their place is not guaranteed. In the very worst case they will get game time and attract offers for loans / sales / etc. to further their development. Maybe JJ Gabriel would not have worked out this way if he got a game instead of any of the names in the lineup who haven’t shown themselves to be willing to grind and graft.

4) Accountability – This team doesn’t need a bunch of experienced “captains” designed to keep everyone’s egos happy. They need accountability from within. Bruno flailing his arms while not a perfect example is at least someone trying to hold others accountable. Similarly Martinez calling out the footballing directors was not handled correctly but at least was a cry for accountability. This team needs a couple people in the lineup every game willing to hold each other accountable to the standards, positioning and execution. We have too many “nice guys” not enough Roy Keanes, Jaap Stams or Peter Schmeichals.

Finally, here is the lineup I would start with for the coming games designed to do this:

GK – Lammens

Def – Dalot | Yoro | Martinez | Amass

Mid – Tielemans | Baleba | Fletcher

Att – Diallo | Cunha | Lacey

In Defence, Martinez and Dalot are expected to be the leaders. Scream, yell and hold the line accountable for offsides, positioning, and pressing. Each of them are capable on the ball and off the ball with a bit of guts and spirit.

In midfield Tielemans back in a proper midfield position doing what he does best. A 3 man midfield should not leave us exposed in the center and doesn’t leave anyone doing a disproportionate amount of work which leads to injuries. Santos can sub in while managing Baleba’s minutes. Mainoo comes back when fit.

In Attack Cunha is chosen to lead the line because you need a player of that profile in your starting lineup. Sometimes him and Bruno can take up the same spaces and compete instead of complement each other. Make him feel like the main creative spark as he did at Wolves and use this time without Bruno to reignite him. He will run, create and score if you make him feel loved.

Amad and Lacey are workhorses and are creative. Use them as examples of the type of work ethic and bravery required to get back in the squad. Mbeumo could easily walk back in the team, he has what it takes but perhaps needs a bit of shelter right now while others are not putting up the right actions. Let him sub on and make an impact while the others get back up to par. In the meantime it gives an actual option up top from the bench.

I don’t hate Zirkzee but I think he does better when others around him are clicking and can take advantage of the space he creates and the flicks he likes to use to open up the opposition. Very valuable especially when we need someone to hold up play and bring runners into the game; there are games that will require his skillset as a 10 – staring with Roma.

Anshul (MUFC via Canada and Nigeria)

How does it feel to be Shea Lacey?

I am 38, fkn double Shea Lacey’s years and as I gaze my tired eyes on the football world right now through my Man Utd tinted lenses I cannot help but feel abit responsible to the lad…I hope word gets to him. We care. May he know…we feel him, and we care.

Only single upside being Arry Kane winning the big one, I am so very happy for him. Fkn elated. And I am sure Lacey is too. Why? I hear you ask..

Well, this award is decided on votes from journos (of all people) from the top 100 ranked footy countries and they decided subjectively that this was best awarded to the quiet nice chap who wasn’t actively canvassing, pointing to self, bumping own chest, pressuring the voters and activating all the PR his country and club could muster to tip the scales. I love that. It feels good. I digress.

Now back to Lacey. I’m a big fan. Hard working kid, coming up both the England and Man Utd factories. Fed on the glory of youth, courage, industry…bred on watching footage of the conquests of greater times, SAF, the 92, seeing us beat Arsenal in the FA with Gibson, the Silva brothers, just cause we can…and all that good stuff and then to be cold dropped into today’s reality. We (Man Utd and non both) owe this kid an apology. What is he watching right now…what is he seeing thru his eye balls right now…

Imagine being Lacey in the changing room, abit scared, very happy to be there, quietly in the corner, with the first team ,listening, absorbing, learning, experiencing being in Man Utd for…

(a) 10mins off the bench for the 2 nil defeat to Hull City

(b) Benched for the 5-2 win over Ipswich

(c) 18mins for that Sabah win

(d) Benched for that embarrassing City loss thank God

(e) 66mins in the League Cup capitulation over Brighton in which he scored brilliantly and early and had to watch Man Utd just fkn surrender

(f) Benched for Fulham draw, Atletico loss, Leeds draw, 4 mins for the Como loss and 12 mins for the latest loss to Bournemouth loss

What are we doing to this kid?!

He’s watching…

(a) First team players stealing a living clearly doing less than their best, probably clicking, scorning, cursing and mumbling insults immediately after the manager leaves the room at HT and FT. Emo-Rashford, instead of doing his job, prolly somewhere in there sulking about trillionaire Elon launching a flying car full of tanks instead of buying shoes for kids.

(b) First team players actively fueling the media circus, antagonizing the club, owners and mangers without shame

(c) Likeable Manager who has earned goodwill, and who the players SHOULD be fighting for but is being undermined as you watch

(d) Staff who facilitate and small-talk chat with you daily who are visibly demoralized due to being first in the firing line towards cost cutting; tea ladies, boot studders and kitmen walking on egg shells worried about their futures being paid 24k a year as you pocket that per week.

(e) Owners who you have definitely never stepped in the changing room, who you’ve definitely never met nor even shook hands with ever, because they never ever even come there, who most likely don’t even know your face, and who just view you as a payroll digit; who are are just milking the club for collateral (Glazers) or are just plotting the next big milking (INEOS stadium)

(f) Your former mates, in “lesser” clubs wondering how they are doing better than you on loan spells from their parent clubs actually getting minutes and flirtation calls and deals from other clubs

(g) Your current mates inside the club who haven’t made it to the first team bench wondering if they even want to be there

(h) That haemorrhoid J.J. Gabriel side-eyeing you like he’s feeling pity for you like you’re the insufferable haemorrhoid

(i) Your high school P.E. teacher, who was your first believer, trying his best to keep your spirits up on Whatsapp but who you now keep on read, cause what else to do, answer him? So he can tell you what you should do?

I can go on forever but as the Swahili saying goes, “fahali wawili wakipigana nyasi huumia” when two bulls fight it is the grass that gets hurt. The club is flailing, floundering, rotting, dying. The academy, the kids, the future, the star nursery is being hurt by this the most and it hurts to watch. Because I remember what happened to me in my post teens to late 20s than I do whatever happened in my entire 30s. It’s more permanent!

What are we doing here? What are we doing to these Man Utd academy young uns actively trying to sculpt their fickle footy careers under the leaking toxic ceiling of this mess?

I feel like Tommy Lee Jones thinking about Llewellyn the young un vs. the reality of Anton Chigurh in the movie ‘No Country for Old Men’ like what are we even doing here at this point? You need to help but can’t. Might as well raise your hands up and accept…fate.

PaddyG, MUFC, Mombasa, Kenya (did you see the look on Yamal’s mug as Kane was declared winner, as a footy fan first and then Man Utd fan second that’s what keeps me going rn)

This Man Utd is not equipped for the war

One thing in all the many (many) years of utter United mess I haven’t seen addressed is the opposition perception. F365 said the other day that beating United after AC Milan was “the biggest week in their history” for Bournemouth. A team above United before we even played. A team with a structure, team dynamic and manger better that United by any measure. A team with a plan.

Do the current manger and players not get that to beat United today, is beating United this kids grew up with? The club their parent hate and they were conditioned to believe were the benchmark in English football? United players need to go to War EVERY game. There are no easy games, beating United for now is still a massive thing.

I don’t think Carrick will stay or win us anything. The moment they turned on Amorim who publicly told us this – he didn’t want to come mid season, this will be a nightmare and then things will slowly get better in a new structure, get rid of Rashford etc. the players need to work harder. Blah blah blah.

It’s a club run by clowns. Why are we surprised at the circus?

Dave, depressed, MUFC

READ: Man Utd: Klopp among five managers who could actually turn club around with Arteta trust

Is the Man Utd squad THAT bad?

So reading all of these articles that United’s very future is at risk given the obvious ineptitude of the current senior leadership team, I thought I’d try to present the optimistic case. It’s not easy, but someone should try.

Keeper is great, young and maybe not world class but absolutely fine.

Dalot does my head in, but if you ask him to just be a premier league right back instead of the player taking the most touches in the opposition’s final third, he’s serviceable.

Yoro has all the tools to be a proper CB. Decent coaching and some mental work and you could build around him. If you sort Martinez’s head out, that’s a decent partnership. If De Ligt is actually alive again, he and Heaven provide decent enough coverage for the middle positions.

Obviously buying a left back would be a good idea, but what does literally everyone not named Jason Wilcox know?

Mainoo is excellent, young and only fitness is keeping him from being one of the best in the league. Get in a fit and firing Baleba and that is a hell of base. Stick your best player and undeniably one of the best in the world back into his preferred position with those two, and you’re done, with Tielemans and Santos as back up. That’s fine.

Behind a striker you’ve got Cunha, Mbuemo, Amad, Welbeck, Mount and Lacey. I’m not a professional but you can’t tell me that someone couldn’t make something out of that.

Sesko is good, if he heals, which presumably like almost all humans he will. Again, those not named Jason Wilcox know we need at least one other actual CF.

I’m sorry, but unlucky injuries to key positions aside, this is not a relegation level team. And if I’m a currently unemployed manager with something to prove – and I suppose most importantly I get guarantees about a LB/CF in January – you absolutely should back yourself to get this team back into some kind of European place, then build from there.

Ryan, Bermuda (Or they stick with Carrick. Ok so Wilcox and Berrada are still getting the ADUG money right? It’s the only explanation?)

Man Utd players are to blame

Correct me if I am wrong, but last season Carrick was given the job based on 15 games of fantastic results and a CL finish of 3rd place in the actual Premier League..

He did that with the players that now can’t run or press or tackle or shoot.. because the owners didn’t buy him new players?

The players have just chosen not to be arsed at all, they aren’t rubbish, they aren’t relegation fodder, they are the same players but with no Casemiro (and old man whose legs had gone apparently for most of last season) an extra Baleba, Tielemans and Santos…

How is it anyone’s fault but the lazy, not motivated, self centred ego monsters that are the Manu mercenary players brigade?

When they choose to be arsed, regardless of who is in the dugout, they can and do win football games.. But they don’t choose to it seems.

But it’s all someone else’s fault.. course it is.

Al – LFC – Still none of my business – Bruno has always been part of the problem you just dont see it still

Bruno Fernandes would have Ballon elsewhere

I spent last month and half of this in a certain ginormous communist country in Asia, and I wasn’t about to chew through my eSim getting round their great red firewall to spout footie nonsense in these pages. But speaking on big things red and lumbering, I’ve got some thoughts on the red half of the two current Manchester shitshows.

When I last wrote in August, I’d predicted Man Utd to come second in May behind Arsenal, probably my single stupidest shout in this mailbox (and oh there’ve been plenty stupid). We’ve been here so many times before with this club, I simply should have known.

In recent seasons it became fashionable to say Utd just needed a messiah-type gaffer like Klopp, who famously turned down the job and called it “Disneyland” which is German for absolute circus, look it up. I always wondered whether people realized Klopp would’ve failed at Man Utd, full stop. As would have Guardiola, Ancelotti; as will Howe, Conte, Nagelsmann or whomever’s next incoming. It’s only now that Man Utd fans finally realize there is no messiah, there is only parched desert and fallen (snap)dragon carcasses, banter, and a leaky roof over all of it.

Managers go to Utd to face a tenure of hell, players sign on huge wages there to inhabit rot and atrophy. I’m of firm belief had Klopp signed Mason Mount, he’d have been fire for Liverpool. Leny Yoro would’ve shone next to VVD (or in future seasons, Jacquet and/or Leoni). And Bruno F… I remember first seeing him years ago now, when we played a preseason friendly against Utd in North America on one of those daft sports fields repurposed for footie, the kind that had baseball diamonds or yardage hashmarks faded and underlain on the pitch. In that friendly, I recall a strike from about 30 yards out and thinking to myself yeah Utd got a good one through their doors there. But what’s come of it ?

Fernandes has wasted his career at Man Utd. He would’ve absolutely soared elsewhere. No doubt he’d have collected several more medals for the cabinet, and we probably would never have witnessed the petulance and dismay, an ugly side to a character borne of utter frustration at laboring for such a wretched footballing institution.

Huge irony on Monday then, that Harry Kane was able to escape a similarly wretched institution to pick up his deserves. He got out while he still could. Disassociated from the dross. To me at least, never has nature vs nurture been clearer an answerable dichotomy than seeing ultra-talented athletes pitch up at utterly subpar sporting organizations.

Eric, Los Angeles CA

An imaginary Man Utd conversation

RATCLIFFE: Well, can you give me, say, five practical changes that you’ve made?

BERRADA: Five changes? Mmm.I’ll give you three, then another two if you need them.

RATCLIFFE: OK.

BERRADA: Efficiency. Turnover. Profitability.

RATCLIFFE: That still sounds like management-speak.

BERRADA: No, because…

RATCLIFFE: You hate that. Shall I tell you what Sir Jim’s done?

BERRADA: Can do.

RATCLIFFE: He’s frozen any wage increases.

He’s put a stop on all bonuses.

And any purchases of £100,000 or more now go through him.

BERRADA: £100,000? I was going to make it £90,000, but £100,000 is all right.

RATCLIFFE: And he’s started making redundancies, Omar.

BERRADA: That’s only four.

RATCLIFFE: Yeah. Whatever, Omar. Have you made any redundancies?

BERRADA: I gave a speech only this morning to Jason, Michael, Bruno and Christopher assuring them there would be no cutbacks and certainly no redundancies.

RATCLIFFE: Why on earth would you do that?

BERRADA: Why? Don’t know.

A word that I think’s important in management called morale.

RATCLIFFE: Well, surely it’s going to be worse for morale in the long run when there are redundancies and you’ve told people that there won’t be.

BERRADA: They won’t remember.

Eric Hitchmough (MUFC)