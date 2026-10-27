The chances of Real Madrid or Barcelona signing Harry Kane have been revealed

Spanish football expert Phil Kitromiledes has revealed the chances of Barcelona signing Harry Kane, with a Real Madrid switch believed to have “passed.”

Kane won the 2026 Ballon d’Or award on Monday night. His victory made him only the fifth Englishman to scoop the award, and the first since 2001.

The Bayern Munich striker scored 73 goals for club and country last season, having a big hand in the Bundesliga title and in England finishing third at the World Cup.

Now named the best player in the world, there are unsurprisingly links between Kane and some other top clubs.

Kitromiledes has spoken to talkSPORT about the chances of a Barcelona move.

He said: “Possibly not…

“He might have to take a little bit of a pay cut to come to Barcelona. I’m not sure they’ve got the money to shell out for him at the moment. But yeah, he’s a player.”

Real Madrid should have signed Harry Kane

Kitromiledes also feels that Real Madrid should have signed Kane in the past, but doesn’t believe that would be a viable transfer now.

He said: “He should have gone to Real Madrid. Real Madrid should have signed him when Karim Benzema left.

“He would have been the ideal player to come in and fulfil that role because he is a brilliant number nine, but he’s also a brilliant number ten. As Benzema once said, ‘I’m a nine with the soul of a ten, a nine and a half.’ And Harry Kane could have done that.

“Obviously, I think that that boat has passed now. But at the time I was saying it and it felt pretty obvious if you want to replace someone like Benzema, go and get Harry Kane.

“It didn’t happen, but it’s worked out all right for Harry.”

Kane is believed to have signed an agreement in principle to remain with Bayern until 2029. That would take him to the age of 36, by which point he might not have much top-level football left in him.

That said, it is expected he’ll drop back into midfield as he gets older, and the likes of Luka Modric show playing in a midfield role and basing one’s game off a great range of passing can ensure a career lasts into the 40s.

In any case, Kane looks like he’ll be a Bayern player for a while longer, with little chance of an exit.

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