Eberechi Eze sees price tag plummet with ‘time running out’ for Arsenal star

Arsenal midfielder Eberechi Eze has seen his value fall from £67.5million to just £40m amid his struggles at the Emirates, according to an observer.

Arsenal hijacked Tottenham Hotspur’s talks for Eze in August 2025, signing the attacking midfielder from Crystal Palace for £67.5m. The Gunners were convinced to sign Eze after he established himself as one of the Premier League’s very best playmakers and also helped Palace to win the FA Cup.

So far, Eze has managed 12 goals and seven assists in 63 appearances for Arsenal.

The England international has had the occasional brilliant performance in an Arsenal shirt – most notably against Tottenham Hotspur – but he is behind Christos Tzolis and Martin Odegaard in Mikel Arteta’s pecking order when all players are fit.

Indeed, Eze largely had to rely on substitute appearances for game time in the Premier League prior to Tzolis’ muscle injury.

Despite Eze netting in consecutive Champions League games against Lille and Bayern Munich, former Everton chief executive Keith Wyness has claimed that his price has now dropped to just £40m.

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“I think they’d be crystallising a loss if they did sell him, because I think he’s worth about £50m on the books right now, and they’d probably be looking at a valuation of somewhere around £40m, given the way his form has been,” Wyness told Football Insider.

“It’s also a symptom that Arsenal were doing a bit like Liverpool have been doing in terms of buying talent rather than buying for need, and I think that’s something that they’ve got to consider as well.

“They’ve got to be thinking about that a bit more, and they’re stacked in midfield right now, perhaps too much, and that’s the sort of thing I mean. They’ve got to start looking at where the need is and buying for that rather than just acquiring talent when they can.”

Former Manchester United scout Mick Brown told FI on October 19 that Arteta does not fully trust Eze as he can ‘go missing’ in some games, adding that the player’s ‘time is running out’ to impress.

Eze ‘no more than a squad player’ at Arsenal

Journalist Pete O’Rourke reported on Saturday that Eze is not worried about his lack of game time this season. The 28-year-old is confident he will force his way into Arteta’s starting lineup, particularly after his Champions League goals.

Transfer insider Graeme Bailey analysed Eze’s situation for our colleagues at TEAMtalk on October 20.

“The problem is that there is a position up for grabs at Arsenal – on the left,” Bailey explained. “Everyone knows it, Arsenal do, and so does Eze. They also know he isn’t the answer.

“Despite arriving in a deal that is pushing towards £70million, he is clearly not seen as the solution, even in the short term, although all along we were told that he was signed as a 10, an attacking midfielder and not really a left-sided option.

“Arsenal, when you talk to them, insist it is a squad game, but that is the issue for Eze – he is clearly a squad player at the Emirates and no more than that.”

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