Manchester United legend Gary Neville is “surprised” that Michael Carrick is set to keep his job at least for the club’s next game against Chelsea.

Neville was among those suggestion Carrick was done at United at the weekend. When his side were well beaten 3-0 by Bournemouth in the Premier League, it left them 16th in the table.

The loss followed a pattern of the side not looking fit for purpose, amid a sense that Carrick is out of his depth, and the pundit expected change to be made.

While there were crunch talks over the manager’s future at United on Monday, multiple sources have claimed he isn’t going to be given the boot, at least yet.

Sky Sports are among those stating the Chelsea game on Saturday will still be overseen by Carrick.

They wrote: ‘Michael Carrick will remain in charge of Manchester United for their game against Chelsea on Saturday.

‘The under-pressure United head coach was thought to be on the brink after Sunday’s crushing 3-0 defeat at home to Bournemouth, but he and the players are being given the chance to turn the current situation around.

‘United’s director of football, Jason Wilcox, and chief executive, Omar Berrada, were at Carrington discussing Carrick’s future on Monday. It is understood they had already been considering alternatives for the head coach role.

‘However, Carrick took training on Tuesday and the decision has been taken to give him at least one more match. Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann are among the contenders to replace him if he is sacked.’

Gary Neville surprised by Michael Carrick news

With Neville having felt Carrick was done for at United, he’s detailed his shock that the Englishman is going to keep his job for now.

The United legend said: “I am surprised, but I am happy because I was absolutely certain that what I witnessed on Sunday would be the end of Michael.”

“It looked like he was walking round at the end on his own with the players behind him, like it was almost a goodbye lap; he is waving to the fans to say, in almost an apologetic manner, but also a goodbye, so I am really surprised that ultimately Michael is still in a job.

“I am happy with it because the fact of the matter is it was very difficult on Sunday. How it is going to go over the next couple of weeks, I have no idea.

“But I hope he can somehow get those players to start playing for him again because they haven’t played for him in the last few weeks.”

READ MORE: Man Utd ‘deserve relegation’ for keeping Carrick as he ‘belongs in League One’