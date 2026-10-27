Real Man Utd manager targets named as Howe, Nagelsmann fall down wish list

Michael Carrick has stayed on as Manchester United boss after INEOS chiefs failed to land a top-class replacement, with a report explaining how poorly their manager search went.

Various sources tipped Carrick to be sacked by Man Utd after damaging defeats against Como and Bournemouth saw their winless run stretch to eight games in all competitions. United have dropped down to 16th in the Premier League table and sit 20th out of 36 sides in the Champions League standings, while they were knocked out of the League Cup by Brighton.

United’s director of football, Jason Wilcox, reportedly selected Eddie Howe as his No 1 target to replace Carrick.

But the likes of Laurie Whitwell and Mike Keegan have revealed that Carrick is set to remain in charge for the trip to Chelsea this weekend.

United want to give the 45-year-old more time to turn performances and results around.

However, there will continue to be speculation about Carrick’s future in the coming weeks if United lose against upcoming opponents such as Chelsea, Roma, Aston Villa or Liverpool.

READ: Three crucial factors see Man Utd keep Michael Carrick at Old Trafford

Samuel Luckhurst, The Sun’s United reporter, has provided insight on which managers United chiefs have looked at recently.

He writes: ‘Insiders say United decision-makers are not fully sold on available coaches Antonio Conte, Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann.’

Luckhurst quotes a ‘well-placed source’ as saying: “The best ones won’t come.”

The report suggests Fabian Hurzeler and Unai Emery are actually United’s main managerial targets, ahead of free agents Conte, Howe and Nagelsmann.

However, Hurzeler and Emery will be extremely difficult to land. Hurzeler has already snubbed an initial approach from United in order to continue his exciting project at Brighton.

Man Utd struggling to find quality Carrick replacement

Emery, meanwhile, has complete control at Aston Villa, and is unlikely to leave that for such a tricky job with United.

Emery has the experience and tactical intelligence required to take United back into the Champions League places, but such a move is not on the cards.

Wilcox and Christopher Vivell – United’s head of recruitment – are at odds over Carrick’s potential replacement.

Wilcox is backing Howe, whereas Vivell wants to reunite with Nagelsmann, whom he worked with at RB Leipzig.

Former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur boss Conte has the strong personality needed to get United’s players competing again. However, INEOS are wary of appointing the 57-year-old, knowing it could all blow up in their face one or two seasons in.

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