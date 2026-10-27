Man Utd receive huge Eddie Howe boost with appointment ‘easier’ than ‘dream’ boss deal

It is understood that paying Newcastle compensation for Eddie Howe would not be an issue for Man Utd as they sound out new managers, according to reports.

The Red Devils lost 3-0 to Bournemouth on Sunday as Carrick’s side extended their winless run in all competitions to eight matches.

Man Utd have dropped down to 16th in the Premier League table after eight matches, they are out of the Carabao Cup and their 4-1 defeat to Como in midweek means they are 20th in the Champions League standings.

It was expected that Carrick would be sacked after the loss against the Cherries at Old Trafford – but a final decision is yet to be made and the Man Utd head coach is conducting ‘business as usual’.

An update from Sky Sports News reporter Danyal Khan on Tuesday morning read: ‘Manchester United training usually doesn’t start until around 11am. Michael Carrick and his coaching staff usually arrive a few hours early.

‘There’s no certainty at this moment in time if he is going to take training or not. From what I understand, it is business as usual. He was here at the training ground yesterday watching the under 21s in a behind closed doors game against Hull City.

READ: Man Utd: Two reasons why Carrick could STAY after arriving for Tuesday morning training

‘Across the training ground, Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada were discussing his future and the next steps. All off the back of the defeat to Bournemouth and hearing the Stretford End’s support of Michael Carrick, the boos for the players and the chants towards the hierarchy.

‘We are still no closer to knowing what the future holds for Michael Carrick and whether his nine-month tenure as Manchester United head coach will come to an end.’

Howe and ex-Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann have both been confirmed in widespread reports as two managers who are under consideration if Carrick leaves.

There had been worries about a potential compensation fee that Man Utd could have to pay to Newcastle if Howe arrives at Old Trafford but TEAMtalk insist that the Red Devils ‘are aware’ and that the money is ‘not seen as an issue as the club assesses their managerial options’.

It is understood that ‘the £3million fee required to appoint the former Newcastle boss is not considered a stumbling block’ with Howe and Nagelsmann ‘internally viewed as the leading candidates as United consider their next move’.

Howe appointment ‘easier’ than Emery one for Man Utd

Another report from Football insider journalist Pete O’Rourke insists that Howe is seen as an ‘easier’ appointment than that of ‘dream’ target Unai Emery.

READ: Could Man Utd be relegated? We rank the Premier League bottom six in danger

Gabby Agbonlahor reckons Howe should take the opportunity to manage Man Utd if it appears but only if the Red Devils give him the control he needs.

Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT: “The problem we’ve got now is that he dropped Bruno Fernandes and look how bad they were still.

“I’ve seen Bruno Fernandes liking something on Instagram earlier where it was a little dig about loyalty.

“They know it is untenable now with Michael Carrick. He has to go, but if I’m Eddie Howe, what a position I’m in.

“You definitely have to take the job, but I’m saying I’m taking it. But you know what? I want the control that Unai Emery’s got at Aston Villa. I want the whole package.

“I want promises that in January that I can buy this, this and this. These idiots that are in the squad, put them in the Under-10s, let them train with the kids.

“Give me everything I want and I’ll take the job. If you don’t get that Eddie Howe, stay clear of it.”

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