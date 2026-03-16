Michael Carrick is getting the best of the likes of Casemiro

Manchester United have taken more points than any other club since Michael Carrick took charge, which presents a dilemma for the Red Devils…

Following the sacking of Ruben Amorim and a brief handover spell for Darren Fletcher, Carrick was placed in interim charge on January 12, with United seventh.

They were in touch with the Champions League places, thanks largely to the failings of others.

And when United had the opportunities to climb into the top four, it was a hurdle they could not get over.

As much as United were pretending to look up, they were only a bad weekend from the bottom half too.

Here is where Carrick found United…

PREMIER LEAGUE TABLE ON JANUARY 13, 2026



It is worth highlighting the gap between United and Aston Villa. Carrick was looking at an 11-point chasm between themselves and Unai Emery’s side.

But after Sunday’s 3-1 win, United have reined Villa in and established a three-point cushion while putting five points between themselves and fifth-placed Liverpool.

They have done that by taking more points than any other club in the nine games Carrick has been in charge.

Premier League champions-elect Arsenal have played a game more in that period but claimed a point less.

PREMIER LEAGUE TABLE SINCE CARRICK TOOK OVER

Why is that a problem? Because it gives the Old Trafford hierarchy a dilemma they almost certainly were not anticipating.

When they hired Carrick, it was on the understanding that this was very much an interim arrangement before the appointment of a ‘proper’ manager.

MORE: Keane: ‘I think there are better options than Carrick’

However, if United maintain their form between now and the end of the season, perhaps even closing the gap to second place, does Carrick not merit the permanent job?

Hiring him permanently would be a risk, given the doubts around his pedigree and – weirdly – his ‘charisma’. But showing him the door to hire a bigger name with no guarantee of the success Carrick has prompted so far would also be viewed as a gamble.

What should United do?