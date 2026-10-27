Man Utd reach stunning Michael Carrick stay verdict as decision is explained

Michael Carrick will remain in charge of Man Utd as the Red Devils board gives him “the opportunity to turn things around”, according to reports.

The Red Devils were beaten 3-0 by Bournemouth on Sunday to take their current winless run in all competitions to eight matches.

Carrick had already been under pressure heading into the fixture after a heavy 4-1 defeat to Serie A side Como in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Man Utd were locked in crisis talks on Monday, according to various outlets, with many expecting Carrick to lose his job after a poor run of results and performances.

There have already been rumours for weeks about potential managers who could take over with Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann and Antonio Conte among the names put out there.

However, there was no news out of Man Utd on Monday night that Carrick would lose his job and now The Overlap‘s Mike Keegan and other outlets are reporting that the head coach will remain in his job for the Chelsea match.

READ: Man Utd still somehow third in Premier League table under Michael Carrick

Keegan wrote on X: ‘Understand Michael Carrick will be given the opportunity to turn things around at Manchester United.’

The Athletic‘s Laurie Whitwell confirmed similar information, he posted: ‘Michael Carrick will be given chance to turn results around. Carrick is taking training at Carrington, staff + players preparing #MUFC for Saturday trip to Chelsea.’

Speaking from the club’s Carrington training ground, Sky Sports News’ Danyal Khan added: “Michael Carrick will be in charge for Manchester United’s game against Chelsea.

“He has taken training today and alongside the players be given the opportunity to turn the current situation around.”

Khan went on to say: “This is huge news after so much speculation around his future and whether he would continue as head coach. From what I understand, he has taken training at around 11am.

READ: Man Utd: New ‘great tactician’ candidate emerges as Carrick nears sack

“He will be given the opportunity to turn the situation around, as his team has gone eight games without a win in all competitions.

“They’re very much focused on turning things around on the pitch rather than off it.”

‘Julian Nagelsmann would stir things up’ at Man Utd

Sky Sports News‘ Rob Dorsett on potential managers to replace Carrick if he’s eventually sacked: “Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann are the most likely to get the job. They are the leading candidates. But, they are both very different.

“They both offer something completely different in the way that they coach, the way they play football, the way they deal with the media.

“Eddie Howe is an absolute diplomat. Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox would love him working for them. He would be collegate with the media. He’d never come out and slag them off and the players would like and respect him as well.

“Julian Nagelsmann would stir things up. He would row, he’d be fiery. He’d have a complaint about the bosses if they didn’t get him the players that he wanted. They play completely different types of football as well.

“Where do Man Utd go from here? I think that’s why we haven’t seen a decision in the last couple of days.”

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