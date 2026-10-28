Schmeichel accuses Wilcox of ‘hating’ Man Utd: ‘I just don’t understand why he is there’

Man Utd legend Peter Schmeichel has questioned why former Leeds winger Jason Wilcox was allowed to become the director of football at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are going through a difficult time on the pitch with Michael Carrick coming under intense pressure after eight matches without a win.

After their 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth, many reports expected Carrick to get sacked, but Man Utd have given him a bit more time to prove himself.

Wilcox and other directors, board members and owners are facing more scrutiny after what seems like more poor recruitment in the summer transfer window.

Lisandro Martinez has already demanded more from Wilcox and the owners with the Argentina international criticising the club after they lost to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League earlier this month.

And now Man Utd legend Schmeichel insists he has no idea why Wilcox was employed to make decisions at Old Trafford in the first place as he is a former Leeds player.

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Schmeichel said on The Overlap Daily sponsored by Sky Vegas: “We have people who openly, during their playing careers, stated that they hated Manchester United and played for clubs that were enemies of Manchester United.

“With very little experience, all of a sudden they are in decision-making jobs at Manchester United.”

When pushed by presenter Kelly Cates on whether he meant Wilcox, Schmeichel replied: “He is one of them.

“I just don’t understand why he is there. When he played for Leeds, he was supposed to hate Man United, and he hated Man United.

“At Blackburn, when he was there, they won the league and beat us to it on the last day.”

Wait until Schmeichel sees who Matt Busby played for.

As well as Wilcox, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Glazers are getting a lot of grief for the club’s recent poor form with Man Utd legend Paul Scholes the latest to criticise.

Scholes said on the latest episode of The Good, The Bad & The Football: “Look Man United have got so much more so many more problems than just the playing staff and manager and staff around that. The ownership is it’s got to be brought into question massively.

“You think when the Glazers took over, now they just took money out of the club; that’s all they’ve done. Then INEOS coming in, you think, right, bang, here we go. New owners, fresh ideas. They’re going to spend a few quid, hopefully, in the transfer market. It hasn’t really happened.

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“And you think from the very first day they started, I think they appointed Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox. Jason Wilcox was obviously under Dan Ashworth, who got the great experience of being at clubs like Newcastle, England with the FA, done brilliant jobs.

“Now, I said it on here last week. He had the audacity to maybe have a different opinion than what Jim Ratcliffe wanted. And what did they do? They sacked him. Now Jason Wilcox then comes into the director of football role, which he hasn’t done.

“That’s not why he was brought to the club, but he’s like a technical director who would work under someone like Dan Ashworth. He’s been at Man City. He hadn’t done that job at Man City. I think he’d done it with the kids.

“Academy manager, which brings in young talent. Yeah, he’s gone to Southampton. I think he’s probably director of football at Southampton. And look, I think Southampton did all right, but you know, they’re in the Championship now. So maybe he’s not as good as you think.

“So then to make that mistake of putting him as a lead director of football communication, probably, and then they’re messing about with Ten Hag at the start of it. So it was clear they were going to sack Ten Hag. They wanted to sack him in the summer.

“They went round to three, four, five people and offered jobs, and they all said no. Okay, we’ll stick with Ten Hag. So what did they do? They gave him 200 million pounds to build a team for his formation, the way he plays. I don’t know how long it was later, but very early into the season, they sacked him.

“And then what they decided to do, which I think is where the Dan Ashworth problem was, Dan Ashworth didn’t want Ruben Amorim in because he realised the way they play will not suit the players that Ten Hag has just bought. So again, you’ve got to change the squad massively.”

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