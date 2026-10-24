Jason Wilcox reaches decision on Man Utd next manager as top target’s verdict on accepting job revealed

According to reports, Eddie Howe is Jason Wilcox’s ‘preferred candidate’ to replace Michael Carrick at Manchester United.

Man Utd’s hierarchy are reportedly considering several potential replacements for Carrick, who could be sacked after this weekend.

Carrick is under huge pressure because Man Utd have only won two of their opening eleven games in all competitions this season, and they were hammered 4-1 by Como in the Champions League group phase on Wednesday night.

Now, Carrick is the firm favourite to be the first Premier League manager sacked this season, and he could be gone if/when Man Utd lose to Bournemouth on Sunday.

The Red Devils are already linked with a host of possible replacements, including Howe, Antonio Conte, Julian Nagelsmann, Unai Emery and Fabian Hurzeler.

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However, it has been reported that Man Utd chiefs have clashed over who should replace Carrick, though technical director Wilcox is said to have the final say.

Jason Wilcox chooses Eddie Howe to replace Michael Carrick

And a report from The Guardian claims ex-Newcastle United boss Howe is Wilcox’s ‘preferred candidate’ to succeed Carrick, and he would be keen on the job.

It is claimed that Wilcox favours Howe because of his ‘extensive Premier League experience’, while Nagelsmann is ‘highly regarded’ by head of recruitment Christopher Vivell.

But Wilcox is set to have the final say becuase ‘his view may hold more sway’ with co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

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The report adds: ‘Howe left Newcastle in late July to take a break from the game but would seriously consider a return for the United role, it is understood, should this be offered.

‘Howe would be less expensive to bring in than Unai Emery, another admired candidate, because Aston Villa would demand about £20m in compensation for their manager.’

However, Newcastle legend Alan Shearer has highlighted a potential issue with the Howe appointment.

“I guess you don’t have to be on the inside to think and know what’s going on at Manchester United,” Shearer told Betfair.

“When you go through Rangnick and Erik ten Hag, Rúben Amorim, then you talk about the Dan Ashworth situation, you had Dave Brailsford and the compensation they paid Newcastle, then sacked him, their recruitment, arguing with ticket prices. There’s so much going on there in terms of how it highlights the huge problems they’ve got.

“It’s there for everyone to see. Everyone’s looking at it. It’s being played out in the open. You don’t need an Eric Ten Hag interview to know that there are huge problems at Manchester United.

“Is Antonio Conte the answer? I don’t know. My only thing would be this: it’s not the coach’s fault. There are huge issues at the football club. I don’t know how desperate he is for a job.

“I guess looking at who’s been in and how many managers and coaches they’ve hired and fired, I just wonder whether other managers would look at that and think, well, I know how huge you are, but maybe that’s not the right job at the right time.

“Eddie Howe has also been linked, he wants control of things, and in a club that he sees that is his role and his issue. Whether he would get that at Manchester United or not, I don’t know.”

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