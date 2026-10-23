Vivell reaches decision on sacking Carrick as Man Utd contact two managers

Manchester United head of recruitment Christopher Vivell reportedly wants the club to sack Michael Carrick and appoint Julian Nagelsmann as their new head coach.

Carrick is edging closer to being sacked by Man Utd after a damaging 4-1 defeat to Como in the Champions League on Wednesday. A loss at home to Bournemouth on Sunday could well be the final straw for United’s minority owners, INEOS.

United are considering Nagelsmann, Eddie Howe and Antonio Conte amid growing pressure on Carrick.

The Red Devils have already been rejected by Fabian Hurzeler, while they admire Unai Emery but appreciate it would be hard to snare him from Aston Villa.

According to United insider Sullyexcl, who has over 20,000 followers on X, Vivell never wanted Carrick in charge of the club permanently and is eager to bring in Nagelsmann, as the pair worked together at RB Leipzig.

‘I reported last June that #mufc had made contact with Julian Nagelsmann’s camp to check his availability. Him being Germany’s coach was a big obstacle, but Vivell really wanted him then.

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‘He’s pushing for him again now. Wilcox favours Eddie Howe. Vivell didn’t want to keep Carrick.’

The Sun’s United correspondent, Samuel Luckhurst, has revealed that director of football Jason Wilcox continues to back Carrick, even though work has begun behind the scenes on potential replacements.

Contact has been made with Nagelsmann and Howe to gauge whether they would be interested in taking charge, which suggests they are the two frontrunners.

talkSPORT’s Alex Crook has suggested Sir Jim Ratcliffe could side with Wilcox and Howe over Vivell and Nagelsmann.

Crook said: “I reported yesterday that Eddie Howe was the favourite to take over. Jason Wilcox was leaning towards him… Because he seems to have the ear of Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

“Sir Jim Ratcliffe seems to put a lot of weight in what Jason Wilcox wants and there does seem to be, reading a couple of news reports from United correspondents, a bit of an issue in the boardroom as well.

Vivell ‘sidelined’ by Wilcox at Man Utd

“Christopher Vivell, I think, feels he’s being sidelined a bit by Jason Wilcox.

“He is the head of recruitment. He would want to hire Julian Nagelsmann. They’ve got a pretty standing relationship.

“Nagelsmann was one of the top targets before they gave Carrick the full-time job, but he wasn’t willing to leave Germany at that moment in time before the World Cup.

“So, yeah, I mean, again, that highlights the problem, isn’t it? Too many different cooks spoiling the broth.”

Despite Hurzeler initially rejecting United, journalist Florian Plettenberg has suggested the Brighton boss would be more open to a move next summer.

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