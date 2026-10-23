Next Man Utd manager targets decide ‘biggest priority’ to ‘fix first’ if they replace Carrick – ‘it’s clear’

A new report has revealed that multiple Manchester United manager targets have decided on the ‘biggest priority’ if they replace Michael Carrick.

Carrick is under huge pressure at Man Utd after a dire run of winning only two of their first eleven matches at the start of this season.

After the 4-1 loss to Como in the Champions League on Tuesday night, there has been a lot of speculation about Carrick’s future, and he could be sacked if Man Utd lose to AFC Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon.

Carrick seems to be in a one-horse race to be the first Premier League manager sacked this season, and the Red Devils are already linked with a host of potential replacements.

Man Utd have reverted to type after Carrick surpassed expectations, guiding them to Champions League qualification by finishing third in the Premier League last season.

READ: Man United produce miracle manager shortlist amid Howe, Fabregas, Conte, Nagelsmann ‘green lights’

Carrick was arguably not backed enough in the summer transfer window, but he has been exposed tactically, and several Man Utd players have been outspoken about their situation in recent weeks.

Potential next Man Utd managers decide the ‘first thing to fix’

Now, a new report from The Telegraph claims several Man Utd ‘manager contenders think the dressing room is out of control’ and it is the ‘first thing to fix’ if they succeed Carrick.

It is said that managers feel the ‘players need discipline and to be brought into line’.

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The report claims:

‘Telegraph Sport understands that more than one of the candidates to potentially replace Carrick at United believe one of the biggest priorities would be to bring the dressing room into line.’

A source for the outlet who is ‘close’ to one of the manager targets said: “It’s clear they need order and discipline. The dressing room is out of control and that is the first thing to fix.”

Another source said: “The players talk too much. United is one of the biggest clubs in the world and that has to be respected.”

Journalist Pete O’Rourke, meanwhile, has told Football Insider that there is “dissent” inside the Man Utd dressing room.

“This dissent that’s going on within the camp right now, in the dressing room as well, it doesn’t paint a good picture of Man United,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“We’ve had Bruno Fernandes questioning the tactics as well, and obviously we had Lisandro Martinez questioning the recruitment hierarchy for not strengthening enough.

“It’s time now for Man United to batten down the hatches and try and battle through the stormy waters that they’re in right now.

“But the whole thing just piles even more pressure on Michael Carrick, who finds his position really under increased pressure, and with the players seemingly unhappy as well.

“So he is coming under a lot of pressure now because of matters off the pitch as well as on it, which is never a good sign.”

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