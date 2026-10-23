Nagelsmann reaches verdict on joining Man Utd with manager ‘immediately available’ to replace Carrick

A new report has revealed ex-Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann’s stance on replacing Michael Carrick at Manchester United.

Nagelsmann is among a host of managers linked with Man Utd as a possible replacement for current boss Carrick.

Carrick is on incredibly thin ice at Man Utd after a run of only two wins in eleven games at the start of this season.

The club legend is under more pressure after Man Utd lost 4-0 to Como in the Champions League on Tuesday night, and he could be sacked if they lose to AFC Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon.

As mentioned, Nagelsmann is one potential replacement after giving up his role as Germany boss after this summer’s World Cup.

Julian Nagelsmann’s stance on joining Man Utd revealed

And German reporter Florian Plettenberg has confirmed that he is open to joining Man Utd.

Plettenberg said on X: ‘Julian Nagelsmann is high on Manchester United’s list should Michael Carrick be sacked. He is immediately available.

READ: Man United produce miracle manager shortlist amid Howe, Fabregas, Conte, Nagelsmann ‘green lights’

‘Carrick still has the club’s trust but is under pressure.

‘A move to the Premier League is conceivable for Nagelsmann. RB Leipzig remain strongly interested as well, should things not work out with Martin Demichelis.’

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler is another option, but Plettenberg claims his “clear priority” is elsewhere.

Plettenberg added: ‘Fabian Hürzeler is on Manchester United’s list, alongside Julian Nagelsmann.

‘But his clear priority is to finish the season with Brighton and secure Champions League qualification with the club. Contract until 2029.

‘However, his future could be open in the summer. A next step is possible, with top-level enquiries already in place for one of the most highly rated young coaches.’

READ MORE: Big Weekend: Liverpool v Brighton, Tottenham, Carrick’s last game, Foden, El Clasico

On Nagelsmann, Germany legend Oliver Kahn has sent him a warning on joining Man Utd.

Kahn told Sky Germany: “From his perspective, it’s not an easy situation.

“He isn’t someone with extensive experience at the very highest level, particularly when it comes to foreign clubs.

“The Premier League and Manchester United haven’t exactly been known for their managerial stability in recent years.”

He added: “He really has to ask himself: What should my next step be? Does it have to be the right move?

“Or do I immediately tie myself to an enormous risk like Manchester United, where virtually every manager has sooner or later failed in recent years?”

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