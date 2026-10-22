Next Man Utd boss: INEOS turn to surprise free agent who has never managed in PL

Man Utd ‘consider’ former Villarreal head coach Marcelino García Toral as they look for a replacement for Michael Carrick, according to reports.

The Red Devils lost 4-1 to Serie A side Como on Wednesday as they took their winless run to seven matches in all competitions.

Carrick had already been under pressure but he came out swinging after their 1-1 draw against Leeds over the weekend, declaring it a “fresh start” for his side.

The Man Utd head coach cut a defeated figure in his post-match interviews and there are rumours that the Red Devils hierarchy are now losing patience, with potential replacements being sounded out.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher insists the manner of the defeat for Man Utd against Como was “shocking” with it now looking likely that Carrick “is going to bite the dust”.

Carragher said on CBS Sports: “It’s embarrassing but I think the worst thing about it is I don’t think many people thought Manchester United could win tonight.

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“So in some ways it doesn’t feel like a shock result. I think the manner of it is the shocking part.

“It’s such a bad result and such a bad performance that it could have serious repercussions for the manager. Good lad, good player, did really well last season, but again it looks like another Manchester United manager is going to bite the dust.”

When asked if performances were down to the quality of the players or the way they are being coached at Man Utd, Carragher replied: “I think it’s everything.

“I think in Cesc Fabregas we’re looking at the next big coach in European football – there’s obviously a mismatch in the dugout.

“But it’s everything about Manchester United. It’s a never-ending cycle. Is it the owners, the manager, the recruitment, the players? Nobody seems to be able to get this right.”

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There have been numerous names thrown out there as potential replacements for Carrick with Julian Nagelsmann, Unai Emery, Fabian Hurzeler, Antonio Conte and Eddie Howe all linked.

Could Marcelino be the next Man Utd manager?

But Spanish website Fichajes insist that Man Utd have made ex-Villarreal boss Marcelino ‘an option’ to take over as he is now a free agent after leaving the Spanish side at the end of last season.

‘Marcelino García Toral has been a free agent since his second stint at Villarreal ended at the close of the 2025-2026 season. The Asturian coach left the club after failing to reach an agreement to renew his contract, despite having led the Castellón-based team to Champions League qualification in two consecutive seasons .

‘His availability allows Manchester United to consider signing him without having to negotiate compensation for his contract with another club. However, there is no public confirmation that the English club has contacted the manager or his representatives, so his name should be considered a possibility, not the favorite for the position.’

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