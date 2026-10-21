Carrick sack verdict reached as Carragher sticks knife into Man Utd boss – ‘Mismatch in the dugout’

Jamie Carragher insists there was a “mismatch in the dugout” as Michael Carrick’s Manchester United were embarrassed by Cesc Fabregas’ Como on Wednesday.

The Red Devils were completely outplayed by the Serie A outfit as Nico Paz (two), Anastasios Douvikas and Jacobo Ramón were on target in the 4-1 victory, as Joshua Zirkzee grabbed a late consolation.

Rio Ferdinand claims Como made his former side look like they had ‘won a raffle to play in the Champions League’, while Bruno Fernandes took aim at the Man Utd game-plan in another astonishing post-match interview from a Man Utd player after Lisandro Martinez broke ranks last week.

After admitting his side’s performance was “unacceptable” in his post-match interview, Carrick told reporters in his press conference that Fernandes’ comments weren’t accurate, before taking aim at his players for “not running”.

Carrick said: “We actually half-pressed man-to-man the second half and then conceded a goal from that.

“And there’s a little bit on whatever system you play, whatever tactics you play, if you don’t run, and you don’t run forward, and you don’t run back, you ain’t going to win.”

READ: Carrick sack coming and he should take Bruno Fernandes with him as Man Utd destroyed by Como

Carragher reckons this could be the end for Carrick after witnessing an “embarrassing” display from the Red Devils and believe there was “obviously a mismatch in the dugout” on the banks of Lake Como.

He said on CBS Sports: “It’s embarrassing but I think the worst thing about it is I don’t think many people thought Manchester United could win tonight.

“So in some ways it doesn’t feel like a shock result. I think the manner of it is the shocking part.

“It’s such a bad result and such a bad performance that it could have serious repercussions for the manager. Good lad, good player, did really well last season, but again it looks like another Manchester United manager is going to bite the dust.

Asked if he thought the performance was down to the way the players are being coached or the quality of the players, Carragher added: “I think it’s everything.

“I think in Cesc Fabregas we’re looking at the next big coach in European football – there’s obviously a mismatch in the dugout.

“But it’s everything about Manchester United. It’s a never-ending cycle. Is it the owners, the manager, the recruitment, the players? Nobody seems to be able to get this right.”