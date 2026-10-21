Bruno Fernandes slams Carrick tactics in Man Utd defeat as ‘robust exchange’ on touchline explains substitution

Bruno Fernandes claims Michael Carrick got his tactics wrong in Manchester United’s embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Como on Wednesday.

United were completely outplayed by the Serie A outfit as Nico Paz (two), Anastasios Douvikas and Jacobo Ramón were on target for Cesc Fabregas’ side.

The Red Devils were awful to a man, with Bruno Fernandes among the very worst of them before he was taken off midway through the second half.

He shook his head as he left the field and made his feelings clear in his post-match interview, criticising Carrick for tactics which he believes gave Como the time and space to grow into the game and put them to the sword.

READ: Carrick sack coming and he should take Bruno Fernandes with him as Man Utd destroyed by Como

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes speaking to TNT Sports: “It’s not the first time, we started on the wrong foot, and they scored very early. Not much pressure on the ball, not many good movements with the ball, not many things going our way.

“Conceding early makes us go into game with a mood of defeat, it’s difficult to get out of that, trying to be brave, to have the ball and make something happen. If we are not able to do that, it is going to be very difficult to get out of this situation.

“It’s a decision from the staff to not press man to man and sometimes leave space behind and try to get the ball, wait for them, but sometimes when you give space to these teams they get confidence.”

On whether he is saying Michael Carrick got his tactics wrong: “That’s on the manager and staff to see, not me. Sometimes you have to be more brave under pressure, take the risk of pressing high and making them uncomfortable. As you saw with them [Como], the centre-back was coming to mark me in my own half. We need to do that as a team but we were unable to.

“A team that plays through the middle with small connections, if you give them too much time and space then they can hurt you out wide.”

Another incredible post-match interview from a Manchester United player. One week on from Lisandro Martinez calling out technical director Jason Wilcox, Bruno Fernandes has taken aim at his manager.

And according to journalist Samuel Luckhurst, Bruno Fernandes wasn’t the only Manchester United player who disagreed with Carrick on the night.

‘Carrick just had a relatively robust exchange of views with [Matheus] Cunha during the stoppage before he cursed at #mufc losing possession again,’ he wrote on X.

Cunha was hooked at half-time.