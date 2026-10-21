Tottenham target £67m Chelsea right-back in January after Pedro Porro wants out

Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on Chelsea right-back Malo Gusto, as Pedro Porro plans to leave the north London club, according to a report.

Porro is the number one right-back for Tottenham under manager Roberto De Zerbi when he is fit and available.

The Spain international signed a new contract with Tottenham only in June 2026, but the 27-year-old has lost faith in the project and is willing to leave the Premier League club in 2027.

Pedro Porro wants to leave Tottenham Hotspur

Football Insider reported on October 20 that Real Madrid and Barcelona are interested in Porro.

The right-back is said to be ‘flattered’ by the interest from Los Blancos and the Blaugrana.

The report stated: ‘Sources say that at this stage of his career, the defender is keen to play at the highest possible level and compete for honours, something he no longer feels is achievable with Spurs.’

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Football Insider further added: ‘Porro only penned a new deal with the Lilywhites in the summer, but he has quickly lost faith in the project at the club.’

Tottenham Hotspur target Malo Gusto

It has now been reported that Tottenham are keeping tabs on Chelsea right-back Malo Gusto, who was valued at £67million in the summer of 2026.

Journalist Dean Jones has reported in FlashScore that Liverpool are ‘keeping an eye on his situation, with interest likely to depend heavily on the conditions Chelsea would accept for a transfer’.

Jones added: “The defender’s valuation will be central to determining whether a January move becomes viable. Chelsea’s previous €80 million figure represented a significant obstacle, and any reassessment could change the picture for clubs considering an approach.

“However, the Blues are not actively forcing Gusto towards the exit.

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“Their priority is to understand the options available, assess the market and establish whether there is a suitable replacement before making any definitive decision.”

Jones has reported that Chelsea want to sign a new right-back in the January transfer window.

Earlier this month, Bild journalist Christian Falk reported that Bayern Munich are not interested in signing Gusto.

Falk said on the Bayern Insider podcast: “Bayern have been interested in him before, but no, they’re not going to pay €90 million for him — the price quoted last summer.

“I think he’ll be cheaper this winter, but even then, Bayern won’t make a move at that price.”

When it was mentioned that Gusto actually translates to “bad taste”, Falk said: “A Bayern official gave me exactly that response when I asked whether there was any interest in Malo Gusto.

“He said, ‘No, it’s a bad taste.’

“And perhaps they don’t want to make their taste any worse, so they’ll keep their hands off him for now.”

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