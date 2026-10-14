Tottenham lose ‘£100m talent’ as Pedro Porro chooses between Barcelona and Real Madrid

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur star Pedro Porro wants to leave the Premier League club and has chosen between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

27-year-old Porro joined Spurs from Sporting Lisbon at the start of 2023, having invested around £39m to secure his services.

Tottenham have not been right with a lot of signings over the past few seasons, but Porro has proven a sensational addition as he has developed into one of the best right-backs in Europe.

Porro boosted his reputation by shining for Spain at the summer’s World Cup, and he is now said to be looking to leave Tottenham in the coming months.

The Spurs standout has been heavily linked with Barcelona and Real Madrid in recent weeks, and a report from Spanish outlet Cadena Ser claims he has decided on his next move.

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Pedro Porro chooses between Barcelona and Real Madrid

The report claims Barcelona are Porro’s ‘first choice’ for his next move, though Real Madrid are not giving up and ‘see a possibility’ of signing him from Tottenham.

The report explains:

‘If his club’s performance doesn’t improve, the player from Don Benito fears he could be left out of the squad for the European Championship. ‘Right now, Pedro Porro’s first choice is Barça, but, as Pacojó Delgado points out on SER radio , he doesn’t rule out a reverse Rodri scenario . “If Real Madrid comes calling, knowing that Trent Alexander-Arnold isn’t convincing at full-back, there might be an option,” he says.’

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Porro would be a huge loss for Tottenham, with the summer exit of Brighton-newbie Luka Vuskovic also proving a significant blow.

Tottenham sanctioned Vuskovic’s move to Brighton after signing Jan Paul van Hecke from their Premier League rivals, but the Seagulls look to have got the better of these deals.

Now, a report from Football Insider claims Brighton feel that they have been gifted a ‘£100m talent in the making’ with Vuskovic.

The report claims: ‘The 19-year-old has made an outstanding start on the South Coast, and is already attracting attention from Bayern Munich, who are long-term admirers of him.

‘However, the Seagulls are under no pressure to sell the starlet at the moment, and are well aware that Vuskovic’s price tag will only continue to rise.’

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