Man Utd: Ornstein reveals Carrick sack update as INEOS set ‘decisive’ ultimatum – ‘you’ll pay the price’

Respected reporter David Ornstein has revealed a huge update on Michael Carrick’s future at Manchester United, with a sack timeline set.

Head coach Carrick surpassed expectations as Man Utd boss last season, but he has been exposed at the start of this campaign, with the Red Devils only winning two of their first nine games in all competitions.

On Tuesday night, Man Utd slipped to a 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid with ten men, so there is a lot riding on this weekend’s match against Leeds United.

Ahead of this match, journalist Nicolo Schira has revealed that Man Utd have set a timeline for Carrick’s exit if their next three matches go poorly.

Schira said on X: ‘#ManchesterUnited’s Board are not satisfied with the last performances.

‘So Michael #Carrick’s position is becoming at risk: the games against Leeds, Como and Bournemouth will be decisive for the english manager.’

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Ornstein, meanwhile, has warned Carrick that he ‘needs to improve things’ in the coming weeks.

Ornstein wrote in The Athletic: ‘You are under pressure constantly at Manchester United, from ownership, executives, managers, staff, players, and so on. That’s testament to the expectations. Carrick knows that better than anybody. He will be aware of what comes with that territory. It’s a results business.

‘However good the intentions are of United as a hierarchy, and the goodwill given to him by the fanbase, he’ll be judged on how he does. And ultimately, those that have gone before him have paid the price when they’ve gone on a poor run. So he needs to improve things.’

‘You’ll pay the price’

Ornstein has said that Man Utd’s current stance is to back Carrick, though he will ‘pay the price’ if there is not an improvement soon.

‘I don’t know of any desire to get rid of Carrick. On the contrary, they are right behind him and want him to succeed. But you’re right behind somebody at any club until you’re not. And there will be concern about the results and certainly the performances. What we saw against Tottenham wouldn’t have been deemed acceptable by Carrick or the powers that be,’ Ornstein continued.

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‘The support were really unhappy. We heard it, we’ve seen it, we’ve read about it. I know a lot of United fans and I’ve detected it, too. There will also be questions about the people around the structure at United: recruitment, executives, owners.

‘We’ve talked many times about this phrase describing United and other clubs: a fish rotting from the head. The Glazers remain in charge, even though everybody is pointing the finger at Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is rightly in the spotlight.

‘From the chief executive to the sporting director, people need to take accountability rather than just look at the head coach or manager. Players as well.

‘We’ve been in this position so many times before and the one who pays the price is the manager. If there’s a downturn or continued struggles, no doubt United will become a big story again.

‘A massive game at the weekend where Carrick will hope to deliver. And I do think the goodwill gives him time and faith. But at a club of this stature, if you don’t deliver, you’ll pay the price.’

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