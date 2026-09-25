David Ornstein has revealed that Manchester City have been ‘found guilty on almost all charges’ from the Financial Fair Play hearing.

At the start of 2022, Man City were referred to an independent commission after being accused of breaching around 115 of the Premier League’s FFP regulations.

This was in relation to Man City’s alleged conduct between 2009 and 2018, and the hearing took place over six weeks towards the end of 2024.

This process has gone on for far too long, and Enzo Maresca‘s side have acted as if they are innocent by spending heavily in the transfer market in recent transfer windows.

However, Ornstein has now confirmed in a report for The Athletic that Man City have been ‘found guilty on almost all charges’, though they are ‘expected to appeal’.

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Ornstein said on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Manchester City found guilty on virtually all charges relating to breaches of Premier League financial regulations.

‘#MCFC expected to appeal against verdict issued by independent commission. Sanctions undecided, process ongoing.’

As mentioned, the potential sanctions are yet undecided, but it has previously been said that potential punishments include a transfer ban, huge fine, points deduction, being stripped of Premier League titles and/or expulsion from the Premier League.

Man City respond as David Ornstein reveals more details

Now, City spokesperson has told The Athletic: “The Premier League process remains ongoing, with significant elements to be completed, and subject to strict confidentiality. As such Manchester City FC’s position remains consistent with the club’s statement of February 2023.

“The club has diligently respected due process for eight years on the basis the Premier League board and executive would behave as an independent, impartial and fair minded regulator, free from partisan influence.”

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When providing more information on the current situation, Ornstein explained: ‘The sanctions have not been decided, with all possibilities remaining on the table, and City are expected to appeal. City have been found guilty on all but one of the 115 charges.’

On the case, journalist Ben Jacobs added on X: ‘BREAKING: The independent panel ruling on Manchester City’s 115 charges have found the club guilty on most of the charges.

‘Premier League clubs were updated on the case, but Manchester City are expected to appeal.

‘EPL are confident on a satisfactory conclusion but there is no guarantee the case is fully resolved imminently.

‘Sanctions range from suspended punishments or fines to points deductions and expulsion from the league. And punishments can be applied while an appeal is ongoing.’