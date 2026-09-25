Tottenham told why they are still missing Daniel Levy despite £300m-plus transfer splurge

Former Tottenham Hotspur centre‑back William Gallas has suggested that his old club are missing much-maligned ex-chairman Daniel Levy, pointing to the recent struggles since his exit.

There’s been a real turnaround in the white half of north London since Levy walked away the summer after the club won the Europa League, their first silverware in 17 years.

Several executives have also departed N17, while new appointments have been made as Tottenham have embarked on a new era.

Indeed, things look very different under Vinai Venkatesham and Johan Lange, who, with the help of a large cash injection from majority owners ENIC, have engineered the transformation of a squad that has massively underperformed on the domestic stage for the last two seasons.

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During the 24 years Levy spent at the helm, he would never have imagined splashing out more than £300million on players, with fans often criticising him for his frugal approach.

Sadly for Tottenham, that new approach is not yet paying dividends, with the club currently sitting bottom of the Premier League after five games.

Levy the figurehead Tottenham are missing

And Gallas is convinced that not having a figurehead like Levy still around has played a part in the club’s struggles since he departed.

Speaking to talkSPORT, when asked if Spurs are missing their former chairman, Galls responded: “I think yeah because okay you know we were complaining about him, you know what he did in the past.

“But at the same time he did a great job for Tottenham, for the club. New stadium, new training ground – he knew what he was doing.

“But right now when you look at the players who play for Tottenham, my question is if they have the quality to play for Tottenham, if they understand what it is to wear the Spurs shirt.

“Because when you are on the pitch it is very simple – you have to play for 90, 100 minutes, you have to fight for the shirt you are wearing.

“That is my question – if those players realise which shirt they are wearing.”

There is no doubt that Tottenham are currently missing leaders, both on and off the pitch, but the change in attitude towards spending would probably not have altered to the extent it has if Levy had stayed.

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The 64-year-old would also have one hand on the trigger for the struggling Roberto De Zerbi right now, while current club chiefs are giving their full backing to the Italian to turn things around.

They will be hoping that begins at Manchester United in the club’s next Premier League outing after the international break on October 10.