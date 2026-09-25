Richarlison has been linked with a move away from Tottenham.

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur have set a new price to sell Richarlison ahead of the winter transfer window.

It seems inevitable that Richarlison will leave Tottenham in the coming months, with the forward falling out of favour under Roberto De Zerbi.

Richarlison is not part of De Zerbi’s plans after he reportedly refused to sign a new contract beyond 2027, though he missed out on moves to Everton, Trabzonspor and Vasco da Gama in the summer.

His current deal can be extended on the same terms until 2028, but Tottenham presumably would prefer to cut ties with the experienced striker as soon as possible.

Tottenham set new price to sell Richarlison

Therefore, the January transfer window might be Tottenham’s last chance to sell Richarlison, and journalist Pete O’Rourke has told Football Insider that they are ‘prepared to accept a cut-price offer’ in the region of £15-20m.

“His value is only going to drop because of the length of his contract. He’ll be into the final six months of his deal in January,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

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“The January transfer window will be Tottenham’s last chance to cash in on him, otherwise they will risk losing him for free next summer.

“As you said, £35million was the price tag on his head in the summer when Everton were linked with the move to bring him back to the club with an agreement in place.

“You’d be looking probably now that that’s halved at least, probably between £15-20 million if Tottenham are to sell him in January.”

Former Tottenham manager Tim Sherwood has explained why he thinks it was a “shame” that Richarlison did not return to Everton in the summer.

“It’s a shame for Richarlison,” Sherwood said.

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“They got rid of (Cristian) Romero, they didn’t want him, they didn’t want Djed Spence, and they should have tried to pave the way for Richarlison to leave.

“It didn’t materialise, or everyone thought he was going back to Everton. It would have been a good move for him; it would have been a good move for Everton.

“I know the Tottenham fans don’t like the fact that Richarlison’s still there, but he scored eleven goals in a poor team last year, and he did contribute to them staying in the league.”

However, Sherwood has refused to emphathise with Richarlison. He added: “I’m not sure he’s being disrespected. I hate to say that. He’s a footballer, he’s earned his money, and he’s just fallen out of favour.

“But it’d be interesting to see the dynamics there at the moment, because I haven’t got any inside information whether he’s training with the group, whether he’s in the same dressing room as the first team players, or whether he’s been banished, but no one is doing well out of this situation.

“Hopefully, that can have a quick resolution in January. It’s a real shame for him and the club.”

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