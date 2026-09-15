Richarlison makes decision on shock new Tottenham exit option after De Zerbi warning

Richarlison has been linked with a move away from Tottenham.

Richarlison could still leave Tottenham soon as another transfer option has emerged in recent days, according to reports.

The Brazil international has had several options to leave north London in recent weeks but none of them have materialised so far.

Richarlison was being used by Tottenham in a part-exchange deal to sign Iliman Ndiaye from Everton but the transfer fell through as the Brazilian couldn’t agree terms with the Toffees.

Chelsea winger Mykhaylo Mudryk arrived on loan as Ndiaye eventually signed for Manchester City with Richarlison still looking for a way out.

Super Lig side Trabzonspor have been keen on Richarlison, while there were rumours of strong interest from Brazilian side Vasco da Gama in the Tottenham striker.

Explaining the state of affairs last week, Fabrizio Romano explained: “Guys, at this stage, I’m not aware of anything close between Richarlison and Vasco da Gama.

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“I know there were many questions. Richarlison was close to joining Trabzonspor, but Tottenham rejected all the proposals sent by Trabzonspor. Richarlison agreed terms with Trabzonspor, not with Vasco da Gama.

“Now we will see what happens with his future, because at the moment the relationship with Tottenham looks completely broken.”

And Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi has now confirmed that Richarlison “will not play even if he’s available” as the Brazilian still looks for a way out.

De Zerbi said ahead of Tottenham’s Carabao Cup clash against Liverpool: “Nothing has changed.”

Before he added: “I said last press conference. I know what happened in the last 45 days.

“It’s not right if I explained. It’s not my behaviour, the relationship.

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“The problem is between the player and the club. I stay within the club. It’s coach and club together.

“At the start of this season I spoke to him many times to convince him to stay and he didn’t want to. I can’t go every day to pray for him to stay.”

Richarlison could still leave Tottenham for Shabab Al-Ahli

But now Richarlison has a new transfer option with our friends at TEAMtalk insisting that the striker ‘could still leave Tottenham Hotspur for a new club, with a move to Dubai emerging as a potential solution’.

The website writes: ‘TEAMtalk can confirm that Shabab Al-Ahli, who contacted Richarlison’s camp several weeks ago to register their interest, remain keen on the Tottenham forward.

‘We understand one major factor could make a move to Dubai particularly attractive to Richarlison – the opportunity to work with Andre Jardine again.’

And Richarlison would be open to the transfer, TEAMtalk continues: ‘TEAMtalk understands the opportunity to reunite with Jardine would appeal strongly to Richarlison, meaning a move to Dubai could now represent his final opportunity to secure regular football before January.’

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