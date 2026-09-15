Spurs have spent over £300m on this ‘assemblage of fetid horse meat’

I watched Spurs v Everton. It was appalling. Spurs particularly. The players were universally incapable. Pass, pass, pass, pass, pass, lose possession – for 90 minutes. It was slow and aimless.

Talk about unearned wealth. This is supposed to be entertainment; it was anything but. It wasn’t the lack of goals, though that didn’t help. The overall play was so unimaginative and lacking in any sort of skill. The endless and aimless passing until someone misplaces a pass and loses possession was so pointless and showed zero ambition.

There were very few tackles and when somebody mustered the energy, they were bad tackles that were clumsy and betrayed the fact they didn’t actually know how to tackle. There wasn’t even any physicality. What do they do in training? Can’t tackle, can’t shoot accurately, can’t make a pass that isn’t sideways or backwards.

Yet regardless, these are 22 multi-millionaires. This shows how ludicrous it is to remunerate players so highly with no penalty for being awful. The players are no good. Simple as that. No good. I spent the afternoon watching Montrose win 2-1 in the third tier in Scotland and it was infinitely more entertaining. In fact, the players looked better than Spurs or Everton’s. Certainly the chasm in finances had not produced a gulf in quality.

Roberto de Zerbi looked on with appalled bemusement. It was so soul-sapping and a reminder of the patchy quality of the Premier League despite the dishonest ‘best league in the world’ hyperbole.

That so many turned up to watch this headless rubbish is testament to the quality of the Premier League marketing. Getting us to pay money to witness that rubbish time after time is nothing short of remarkable. That they were still in the stadium at the end, even more surprising. The marketing of the league, which is expensive if you want to watch it all, has achieved the impossible: passing off at least 30% of the games being tedious football as an irresistible elite when, if Spurs v Everton is anything to go by, it blatantly isn’t.

Games like this often represent a greater percentage of the whole than anyone cares to admit. Boring games without direction, ambition or excitement. If the players are better than this, why wasn’t it visible or even hinted at?

It’s a con job. Everyone concerned knows the players aren’t up to it but they pretend otherwise to protect the brand, even as they’re undermined by the players’ performance. It must be obvious in training. Everton aren’t the most fearsome opponents, quite the reverse. If you can’t play well, even in spells, it has to be because the players aren’t any good, regardless of reputation or price. It must be. Someone is sh*te so who is it if not the players?

Spurs have spent over £300million on this assemblage of fetid horse meat. Who watched them, thought they were any good and recommended them to the club? They are obviously stealing a living and don’t know what they’re doing. At least Everton have the excuse of being managed by David Moyes for their misery.

Some other games were at least entertaining. Not Spurs. They should be ashamed of themselves but they won’t be. Players are so financially cosseted there’s no jeopardy to playing like a drain. Their contracts will be worth millions and even if they’re sold, the money will still keep pouring in at the next club, albeit in slowly decreasing amounts. None of them need ever work again, not that they’re working now. They don’t need to care, so they don’t care.

Over 63% possession but only two shots on target tells its own story. How can they be this, not just bad, but ineffective? Someone, several people in fact, are lying to themselves and us. You could randomly select any 11 players from around the world and get a 0-0 draw with Everton. The idea that they’ve been hand-picked is laughable, as is the cost of doing so. Are players worse than they ever used to be? Spurs are making a good case of saying they are.

It’s embarrassing. All the pre-game breathless build-up, only to show this miserable sh*te. What a pathetic waste of everyone’s time and money. It’s so maddening that they are so obscenely rewarded for it. Think of the good their gross total wages and bonuses, an estimated £173m per year, could do in the community. Massive money for being cr*p. Where’s the fairness? What are they paying for? Not this, surely?

It’s not the results per se, it’s everything else. The totality of their play. The totality of their crapulence. It’s insulting on every level and a waste of time and money.