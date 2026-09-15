Jamie Carragher makes huge Arsenal title claim after Man City win at Man Utd

Jamie Carragher insists Arsenal could be a little worried by Man City after they maintained their perfect start to the season at Man Utd on Sunday,

The Gunners won their first Premier League title in 22 years last season as Mikel Arteta’s side finished the season seven points ahead of second-placed Man City.

Arsenal look best prepared to retain their title again this season as the Gunners avoided any major upheaval in the transfer market, while they added a few bits of quality to strengthen their squad.

Man City lost key players Bernardo Silva and Rodri over the summer, as well as legendary manager Pep Guardiola, with reinforcements arriving in the form of Enzo Fernandez, Elliot Anderson, Ayyoub Bouaddi and Iliman Ndiaye, while Enzo Maresca took the head coach position.

But both Arsenal and Man City have made 100 per cent starts to the season with four wins from four after the Gunners beat Sunderland 2-0 on Saturday night and the Citizens overcame arch-rivals Man Utd 1-0 at Old Trafford in a controversial encounter.

And now Carragher reckons that Arsenal will be a little “worried” by the early form of Man City with many predicting Arteta’s men to ease to the Premier League title this season.

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When asked if there could have been a ‘mentality shift’ from Arsenal after winning the Premier League last term, Carragher said on Sky Sports: “Maybe and they’ve maybe got the best squad now as well.

“You look at Bruno Guimaraes coming off the bench and making that impact, they didn’t have that player last season.

“Yeah, I think the psychological impact [of winning the title] will be huge for Arsenal.

“They won’t have that worry they’ve had of getting across the line.

“They know they can, they’ll feel they’re the best team and the best squad.

“But I think what City did yesterday will be a little bit of a worry for Arsenal: ‘Oh, we know who our challenger is right now!'”

Carragher reckons Man City’s win over Man Utd at Old Trafford at the weekend is a good thing for the neutrals amid fears Arsenal could break clear at the top and not look back.

The Liverpool legend added: “Manchester City have had a more difficult start and it was almost good for the league. I know Manchester United fans won’t want to hear that.

“I think there will be a worry that as soon as Arsenal get some sort of a gap, whether that’s two, three, four points, that it’s going to be very difficult for anybody to claw them back.

“So City are still in there with them and they’ve made a great start.”

Phil Foden was sent off for kicking out at Bruno Fernandes in the Manchester Derby on Sunday and Maresca insists the red card “completely changed” their game plan.

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Maresca told reporters: “We had a plan 11 v 11 that after the red card completely changed.

“The game with 10 men became more difficult for us but also for them, because they are a team that loves to play in transition, they love space in behind but with 10 players we just dropped waiting for them and we didn’t concede any transitions or concede any space behind.

“That’s why I say it became more difficult for us and for them.

“The message at half-time I said to the players was the game was more difficult for us – but also more difficult for them.

“So keep believing we can win the game. Believe, stay in the game and we can win this game.

“To win with 10 men is already special, but it was even more special when it’s a Manchester derby for the fans, for the players and the coaching staff.”

Maresca added: “I think the red card for Phil Foden is a red card. But I also think in the same action it’s a red card for Bruno.

“For the goal, the fourth official told me that Erling was onside and they were just checking the entire action. Nothing more to add on the goal.”

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