‘He’s everywhere’ – Ryan Giggs names his favourite Arsenal player

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has named Arsenal attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard as his favourite player, as Pat Nevin backs Kai Havertz to bang in the goals for Mikel Arteta’s side this season.

Odegaard has been on fire for Arsenal so far this season, with the Norway international attacking midfielder back to his best.

The 27-year-old struggled with fitness issues last season, but the former Real Madrid player is weaving his magic now.

Odegaard has scored four goals in six matches in all competitions for Arsenal so far this season, including the Community Shield.

Former Man Utd winger Giggs has been hugely impressed with Odegaard and has named him as his favourite player.

Ryan Giggs raves about Arsenal star Martin Odegaard

When asked to name his favourite Arsenal player, Giggs said on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel: “Odegaard at the moment.

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“Looks like he’s controlling games, to me, and getting it off the back four, running in behind.

“He’s everywhere, and he just looks like…”

Giggs added: “Wins the ball back, defensively very good.

“Yeah, he just looks the…

“There’s so many.

“He looks strong.”

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Praise for Kai Havertz

Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin has sung the praises of Arsenal forward Havertz and believes that the ex-Blues star could end up as the second-highest goalscorer in the Premier League this season.

Nevin told BetPack: “I adore Kai Havertz as a football player.

“I think he’s just the most brilliant football player.

“Has he really been fully fit at any point for Arsenal?

“There have been big gaps where he’s been injured or he’s been playing as a centre-forward.

“He’s not really a striker, he’s been playing one behind the striker.

“But at the moment, he seems to have settled.

“He’s starting the season, he’s had a pre-season behind him, and he’s got an amazing team behind him as well.

“I think it’s unlikely, but I wouldn’t be shocked if Kai Havertz was the second top goalscorer this season.

“That’s a big jump for Kai, but I think he’s got it in him.”

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