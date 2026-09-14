Carragher reminds ‘howling Man Utd fans’ about Harry Kane after stinging Bruno Fernandes criticism

Jamie Carragher has strongly criticised Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes for his actions against Manchester City at Old Trafford and has reminded the Red Devils’ fans that he made a similar observation about Harry Kane a few years ago.

Man Utd suffered a 1-0 defeat to Man City at home in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Norway international striker Erling Haaland scored the only goal of the game on the hour mark.

It was a controversial goal, too, as Haaland was immediately flagged for offside.

There was a lengthy video assistant referee (VAR) check, which ruled the Man City striker to be onside, as Enzo Fernandez, who was offside, was not deemed to be affecting play.

That was the second controversial moment of the game, with Phil Foden getting sent off midway through the first half.

READ: Ryan Giggs says Man Utd midfielder could become the next Paul Scholes – ‘he has got that acceleration’

The Man City midfielder was shown a straight red card for kicking out at Man Utd attacking midfielder Fernandes.

Former Liverpool defender and Sky Sports pundit Carragher was not impressed with the actions of Fernandes, who appeared to kick Foden’s back while he was on the ground just before the Man City star’s action.

While giving his verdict on Fernandes, Carragher reminded the Man Utd fans that he criticised Kane, then playing for Tottenham Hotspur, when he had Abdoulaye Doucoure sent off against Everton in April 2023.

Kane, now at Bayern Munich, dropped to the ground after being pushed in the face by Doucoure.

Carragher said on Sky Sports at the time: “The debate is not about a red card, Harry Kane should not be going down for that.

READ MORE: Rooney insult leaves Mason Mount staring down the barrel at Man Utd

“It can still be a red card by putting your hand in someone’s face, Doucoure is wrong and I’m sure Sean Dyche will tell him that, but I wouldn’t go down there as a player.

“I don’t think there’s nowhere near enough to let you go down, and, again, if I’d done that on a pitch I’d be embarrassed.

“If I watched my own son, who is a player, if I saw him do that – yes, it might help his team win, the opposition are down to 10 men, it gives them an advantage – but when we get back in the car I’d just say, ‘What were you doing there? Don’t ever do that again on a football pitch’.

“I’ve got no problem with people diving or trying to win a penalty.

“The thing I really don’t like is players trying to get fellow professionals booked or sent off.

“I’ve got no problem with someone going down, winning a free-kick, jumping back up and getting on their feet.”

Jamie Carragher lays into Man Utd midfielder Bruno Fernandes

Carragher said about Fernandes on Monday Night Football on Sky Sports (7:20pm, September 14, 2026): “I was really disappointed with Bruno Fernandes, I was.

“And there’s a lot of things in football that we like and we don’t like, and everybody has got different opinions on that.

“My big one that I really don’t like is people going down pretending they are hurt.

“Now, I have said on this show, I haven’t got the biggest problem in the world with someone, not so much diving but gaining a penalty, gaining an advantage for your team in terms of getting the decision, in terms of getting a goal or a penalty or if a defender does a silly tackle.

“I am looking at my striker thinking, ‘Don’t get out of the way’.

“I am not accepting diving, but you know, that’s part of the game.

“But doing that, I just can’t have it.

“I know there might be Manchester United fans howling watching this and saying, ‘Oh, it’s because he is a Manchester United, because he is a foreign player’.

“On this show, on Monday Night Football, about five or six years ago, Harry Kane did the same in a game for Tottenham against Everton.

“I think it was Doucoure who got sent off.

“I said exactly the same that night.

“I can’t accept it.

“I am not having it.

“The reaction from Bruno there should not be the reaction for what he did – it was a brush with his foot.”

READ NEXT: Premier League winners and losers: Maresca, Disasi, Arsenal, Emery, Hull, Liverpool, Davis