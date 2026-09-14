Alan Shearer during his role as a pundit on Amazon Prime.

Alan Shearer has hit out at Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes after Manchester City star Phil Foden got sent off in the Manchester derby.

Fernandes was in the thick of the action as Man Utd lost 1-0 to 10-man Man City at Old Trafford on Sunday.

United’s captain got Foden sent off in the opening half, with the Man City star kicking out at his opponent after being kicked while down on the floor.

Man City actually improved after going down to ten men and deservedly won 1-0, though Erling Haaland’s winning goal should have been disallowed for offside.

On these incidents, Shearer has revealed that he disagreed with both of the decisions, claiming Fernandes and Foden should have been sent off.

“I didn’t agree with either of them to be honest,” Shearer said on The Rest Is Football on Foden’s red card and Haaland’s goal.

READ: Manchester derby officials ‘clowns’ but bonkers decision is ‘divine karma’ for Bruno

“They both should’ve been a red card…”

“But I thought the way Bruno Fernandes went down was pathetic. He helped get Foden off and yes he’s kicked out at him a little bit but Bruno Fernandes has also kicked Phil Foden.

“If Phil Foden reacts in the same way as Bruno Fernandes did then both get red cards. So for me either both are red or neither of them are.

“You say to Phil Foden, look you’ve been red carded for kicking out. Now, whether it was a hard one or whether it was a soft one, it was a soft one like Bruno Fernandes’ was.

“He’s kicked out, so he’s stupid OK? But Bruno Fernandes has done the same thing, so for me without doubt they both should’ve been a red card if Michael Oliver thinks Phil Foden’s is a red card.”

READ MORE: How Michael Carrick’s Man Utd utterly failed to break down 10-man Man City

Fellow pundit Jamie O’Hara has also spoken out on the Fernandes and Foden clash, hitting out at the “ridiculous” decision.

O’Hara posted on X: “Fernandes kicks Foden first. That’s never a red card. Game has gone so soft it’s ridiculous.”

Speaking on talkSPORT, former Sunderland and England defender Micky Gray claimed: “Ridiculous from Foden and it’s not like him”, though he did also note that there was “a little kick out from Fernandes”.

Ex-Arsenal winger Perry Groves added: “Fernandes has played him and Foden has been a silly boy.”

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