Noni Madueke has been linked with a move away from Arsenal.

Arsenal will have a potential transfer decision to make ahead of the January transfer window as Atletico Madrid and Juventus eye a move for Noni Madueke, according to reports.

Madueke was a bit-part player last season for Arsenal after Mikel Arteta invested £52m on the England international from London rivals Chelsea.

Arsenal head coach Arteta, who guided the Gunners to their first Premier League title for 22 years last season, only started Madueke on 16 occasions in the Premier League in the 2025/26.

Madueke has now made just two substitute Premier League appearances this season with Bukayo Saka now fully fit for Arteta’s side.

And now Caught Offside have revealed that Arsenal could soon have a transfer decision to make as Madueke is attracting interest from clubs around Europe.

European giants Atletico Madrid and Juventus are ‘monitoring the winger’s situation closely’ as he struggles for game time under Arteta at Arsenal.

READ: One Arsenal player, Man City trio in Premier League team of the season so far

Madueke’s ‘lack of involvement could open the door to a temporary move’ in January with the need for a winter move potentially increasing if he continues to remain on the Gunners’ bench.

Caught Offside adds: ‘Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that both Atlético Madrid and Juventus are considering potential January moves for Madueke, with loan deals, possibly including an option to buy, viewed as the most realistic formula.

‘No formal negotiations are said to have taken place yet, but Atlético see the England international as a player who could add pace and directness to Diego Simeone’s attack.’

Arteta’s future had seemed uncertain at times over the last few years at Arsenal – but the Spaniard’s role at the club has never been more secure after a perfect start to the new campaign.

‘Mikel Arteta is very, very close to signing a new contract at Arsenal’

Italian transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed that an agreement over a new contract for Arteta is now “very, very close”.

READ: Arsenal tipped to break PL record held by Chelsea after John Terry claimed it would ‘never be beaten’

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Arsenal keep advancing in conversations in negotiations for Mikel Arteta new contract. It’s a top priority for Arsenal.

“The discussions are taking place, are going very well, I told you already March and April the contacts started with his camp, and now with his lawyers the conversation is reaching the final stages.

“So Mikel Arteta very, very close to signing a new contract at Arsenal. Fantastic atmosphere at the club. They are winning every single game but in general around the project fantastic atmosphere.

“So I expect Mikel Arteta definitely to sign a new contract at Arsenal.”

READ NEXT: Mikel Arteta tipped to drop ‘off it’ Arsenal star after Sunderland win – ‘he might not get back in’