Man Utd chiefs wowed by how Michael Carrick has ‘completely changed’ midfielder – Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has said that Manchester United chiefs are very happy with the way that manager Michael Carrick has transformed midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

Mainoo was close to leaving Man Utd in the middle of last season when Ruben Amorim was the Red Devils’ manager.

Amorim did not fancy Mainoo, who was the subject of interest from Napoli for a loan deal in 2026 January transfer window.

Man Utd and Amorim parted ways, with Carrick eventually taking charge of the first team on an interim basis for the rest of last season.

Carrick immediately made Mainoo a key figure in his team, and that remains the case now that he is the permanent manager of Man Utd.

Transfer guru Romano has revealed that Man Utd bosses are very happy with Carrick for his handling of the 21-year-old England international midfielder.

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Man Utd delighted with Mainoo transformation under Carrick

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Then, talking about Man Utd as we are discussing Man Utd, I wanted to mention how happy is everyone at Man Utd with Kobbie Mainoo.

“It’s about Michael Carrick; it’s about the club.

“In less than one year, in basically eight nine months, everything changed around Kobbie Mainoo.

“Remember that in the January window, before Ruben Amorim got fired by Manchester United, Kobbie Mainoo was almost, almost going on loan to Napoli.

“The deal was really concrete, was very advanced.

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“Then Utd changed the manager, Michael Carrick arrives, and Mainoo immediately becomes a crucial part of the project.

“Now with Utd, they are delighted with Kobbie Mainoo.

“He signed a new deal; he’s considered a big part of the present and future project.

“And also, the player is very happy.

“So, life completely changed around Kobbie Mainoo, and at the club, they are convinced that this was really a smart move – one of the crucial things made by Michael Carrick.

“It was about the results; it was about what he did in the six months he spent at Man Utd as a coach, interim coach and then permanent coach, but how he managed Kobbie Mainoo situation was super-appreciated by the club and now even more, as he’s doing very, very well.”

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