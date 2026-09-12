Romano explains why latest Arsenal signing chose the Gunners over ‘many’ other clubs

Fabrizio Romano has revealed why Georgian talent Andria Bartishvili chose to join Arsenal over “many” other clubs interested in his signature.

The Gunners announced a pre-contract agreement had been signed for Bartishvili to move to the Emirates Stadium in July 2027 after Arsenal beat a host of clubs to secure the Georgian’s signature.

Announcing the 17-year-old had signed, Arsenal wrote in a statement on their website on Friday: ‘We are delighted to announce we’ve reached a pre-contract agreement to sign Georgian forward Andria Bartishvili in July 2027.’

Arsenal then gave plenty of background on the Kolkheti 1913 attacker, who is currently on loan at Iberia 1999 in the Georgian top flight, before adding: ‘Everyone at Arsenal looks forward to Andria’s arrival next summer and wishes him luck for the rest of this season at Iberia 1999.

‘The deal is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.’

Romano gave his ‘here we go’ confirmation to the deal two weeks ago and the Italian transfer expert has now given more details on the race to sign the exciting youngster.

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Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: “To complete our London tour in terms of signings, there’s Andria Bartishvili, this 17-year-old Georgian talent.

“In Georgia, those who follow football and know things in the industry say that they haven’t seen another talent with this kind of quality and potential since Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Bartishvili is seen as a huge, huge talent.

“There were many proposals from other English clubs and from German clubs for Bartishvili. Arsenal won the race.

“The boy was in London last week to complete many tests and sign the contract. Today, there was the announcement: Bartishvili is a new Arsenal player. Everything confirmed. The ‘here we go’ from two weeks ago is now in place and confirmed.

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“For Bartishvili, it’s a big opportunity. A big opportunity because Arsenal are going to sign him for 2027, not for now, because the player has to turn 18 and then join Arsenal.

“But the boy believes that Arsenal are the right club for him as a winger, where he can develop, so there is big excitement at Arsenal. They believe they have signed a really talented boy.

“Obviously, English football is not Georgian football. Arsenal, with all due respect, are not a Georgian club. So the pressure is completely different. You will need to deliver at the highest level. But Arsenal are very happy with their signing.”

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