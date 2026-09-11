Fabrizio Romano has revealed a ‘major update’ on Alexis Mac Allister’s future at Liverpool after a Manchester City ‘proposal’ in the summer.

The World Cup winner enjoyed two really strong seasons after joining Liverpool from Brighton for around £35m.

However, Mac Allister’s form dramatically declined last season, and he was rightly criticised for his performances.

Mac Allister has improved at the start of this season, and he has now remarkably spoken out about his displeasure at Liverpool currently refusing to offer him a new contract.

When asked whether he could have left Liverpool in the summer, Mac Allister responded: “There was a chance, as I think everyone knows.

“I received the news that the club was not in a position to offer me a new contract, which makes me very, very sad.”

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On not getting a new contract, he continued: “It’s really sad. We won a Premier League title together. We went through difficult times together. We will see what happens.

“Of course there is still time, the fans don’t need to worry I will give 100% until my last day.

“There was options to leave this summer, right now I am in the right club.”

From Liverpool’s perspective, this is understandable after Mac Allister struggled last season, while the midfielder’s current deal does not expire until 2028.

And Mac Allister was linked with an exit in the summer, with Manchester City linked with the Liverpool star as an alternative to Enzo Fernandez.

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Fabrizio Romano reveals ‘major update’ on Alexis Mac Allister

Now, Fabrizio Romano has revealed a ‘major update’ on Mac Allister for Caught Offside after ‘some intermediaries were proposing’ him to Man City in the summer.

Romano also stated that this deal did not happen because Man City were prioritising Fernandez, while Mac Allister ‘is in love with Liverpool’.

The transfer expert has also confirmed that the ‘reality’ with Mac Allister is that he is ‘very happy’ at Liverpool and didn’t want to leave in the summer, but he could move on next year.

Romano explained: ‘The contract is going to be an important topic – Liverpool never offered a new contract to Mac Allister so far.

‘So, either they start acting before the summer transfer window in 2027, or even with two years left on his contract, Mac Allister could seriously consider an exit in summer 2027. But for now the focus is on Liverpool and the hope of the player is to stay and fight.’

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