Carragher reveals Liverpool ‘worrying’ factor as Iraola’s ‘dysfunctional’ side letting one player down
Jamie Carragher has revealed his concern about Liverpool, while another pundit thinks Alexis Mac Allister is being let down.
Liverpool have had a mixed start to the 2026/27 campaign, but they earned an impressive 2-1 win against Atletico Madrid in their Champions League opener on Wednesday night.
Midfielder Mac Allister scored the winning goal after he hit out at Liverpool for refusing to offer him a new contract.
Mac Allister, who is under contract until 2028, arguably does not deserve a contract after he was poor for Liverpool last season, but former Reds defender Stephen Warnock has sympathy for the Argentina international.
Warnock has used Mac Allister as an example of a player who is currently being let down by Iraola’s “dysfunctional” team.
“I don’t think Mac Allister has to show his importance to Liverpool, I think everyone knows the qualities he has got anyway,” Warnock said.
“He has got to be put into the right system to make it work…”
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“I think there will be a lot of talk about him because of what has gone on in the past few days, but I think Liverpool fans were already asking why hasn’t he been offered a new contract when other players have.
“To come out and talk about a contract situation like he did, a couple of days before a game, and to be able to back it up the way he did with a good performance is important – but it is over the course of the season, where his performances are important because if he wants a contract and he thinks he deserves a contract then if his performances are good, he will get one.
“We all know the qualities that he has got – he is a World Cup winner, a Premier League winner, we know that he’s a very good player, it is just he has got to be put into the right system to make it work.
“At the moment Liverpool’s system is a little bit dysfunctional but it is starting to get better and he will get better because of that.”
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Carragher, meanwhile, has an issue with Liverpool’s attack, having argued that they need to “fit into a team”.
“A little bit worrying for me with Liverpool and it happened last summer and maybe a little bit with Barcola as well. It feels like we’ve become a club who are buying names rather than actually thinking where they’re going to fit into a team,” Carragher said on CBS Sports.
“Right now, on paper, Liverpool have got great names and great individuals.
“They’ve got three attacking players who cost over £100m. It’s how it all fits together, and I’m still not sort of clear as to understanding how this will all work.”
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