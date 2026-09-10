Jamie Carragher has revealed his concern about Liverpool, while another pundit thinks Alexis Mac Allister is being let down.

Liverpool have had a mixed start to the 2026/27 campaign, but they earned an impressive 2-1 win against Atletico Madrid in their Champions League opener on Wednesday night.

Midfielder Mac Allister scored the winning goal after he hit out at Liverpool for refusing to offer him a new contract.

Mac Allister, who is under contract until 2028, arguably does not deserve a contract after he was poor for Liverpool last season, but former Reds defender Stephen Warnock has sympathy for the Argentina international.

Warnock has used Mac Allister as an example of a player who is currently being let down by Iraola’s “dysfunctional” team.

“I don’t think Mac Allister has to show his importance to Liverpool, I think everyone knows the qualities he has got anyway,” Warnock said.

“He has got to be put into the right system to make it work…”

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“I think there will be a lot of talk about him because of what has gone on in the past few days, but I think Liverpool fans were already asking why hasn’t he been offered a new contract when other players have.

“To come out and talk about a contract situation like he did, a couple of days before a game, and to be able to back it up the way he did with a good performance is important – but it is over the course of the season, where his performances are important because if he wants a contract and he thinks he deserves a contract then if his performances are good, he will get one.

“We all know the qualities that he has got – he is a World Cup winner, a Premier League winner, we know that he’s a very good player, it is just he has got to be put into the right system to make it work.

“At the moment Liverpool’s system is a little bit dysfunctional but it is starting to get better and he will get better because of that.”

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Carragher, meanwhile, has an issue with Liverpool’s attack, having argued that they need to “fit into a team”.

“A little bit worrying for me with Liverpool and it happened last summer and maybe a little bit with Barcola as well. It feels like we’ve become a club who are buying names rather than actually thinking where they’re going to fit into a team,” Carragher said on CBS Sports.

“Right now, on paper, Liverpool have got great names and great individuals.

“They’ve got three attacking players who cost over £100m. It’s how it all fits together, and I’m still not sort of clear as to understanding how this will all work.”

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