Steven Gerrard tells Alexis Mac Allister why Liverpool have not given him a new contract

Steven Gerrard believes that Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola is the reason why Alexis Mac Allister has not been handed a new contract and has outlined how the midfielder could convince the Reds to extend his stay at Anfield.

On Tuesday, Mac Allister revealed that he is sad that Liverpool have yet to open talks with him over a new contract.

Alexis Mac Allister wants new Liverpool contract

Mac Allister said: “There was a chance, like everybody knows.

“I received the news that the club was not in a position to renew my contract, which of course makes me very sad.

“I think everyone can see I give my 100% for this club, every single day in training, I have good games, bad games.

“I always give my best.

READ: Tim Sherwood reacts to Bradley Barcola display for Liverpool – ‘He’s not a fantastic finisher’

“I see Dominik and Rayan [Gravenberch] renewing their contracts, which makes me happy.

“Same time it makes me sad I didn’t get mine.

“There is still time, I will give my 100% until my last day.

“We will see what happens.

“There was options to leave this summer.

READ MORE: Liverpool break golden rule as £47m signing confirmed after transformative moment

“Right now I’m in the right club.”

When asked why Liverpool did not renew his contract, Mac Allister said: “Not really, I did not have any direct conversations.

“They were with my agent.

“I don’t want to say things they never said, but they said they were not in the position to renew me.”

Mac Allister made the comments in the pre-match press conference ahead of the Champions League game between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday.

Liverpool legend Gerrard was on TNT Sports for the match, and he was asked about the Argentina international midfielder’s comments.

Steven Gerrard responds to Alexis Mac Allister comments

The former England international midfielder said: “I am a big fan of Alexis Mac Allister and I think he’s been very good for Liverpool and I think last year he had a few injury problems and I think going into the World Cup you sort of expected his focus to be elsewhere at certain times which it was.

“But he is a really clever player and he has done really well for Liverpool and I think this will be the manager’s decision at the end of the day.

“I think the manager has probably said to the guys around him, let me have a look at him, let me see how he plays and can he get back to his first season here where he was terrific.

“If he can get that form consistently now throughout the season then I think Liverpool will offer him a new contract and I actually think Liverpool need him.

“I think they need another one as well.

“I think they are light and the last thing Liverpool need is to lose a player like Alexis Mac Allister, with his experience and quality.

“But the timing last night, for me, I don’t think it was helpful.

“I think it’s one where he needs to knock on the manager’s door and talk privately.”

Gerrard added: “What I would say is that the media are mischievous.

“They know what they are after and caught him a little bit off guard.

“We know what you are like, Laura (Woods).

“And sometimes you get put on the spot and to be fair to him, he is really honest, and I really loved his honesty,

“I love his honesty, but the night before a big game, I think all the talk should be on the football rather than contracts.”

Mac Allister scored for Liverpool in the 50th minute against Atletico, as Iraola’s side won the match 2-1.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder found the back of the net from outside the box.

While reacting to the goal and Mac Allister’s performance, Gerrard said: “I thought his performance tonight was outstanding. Let your football do the talking.

“Consistency, top performance, show your experience. Show you’re a top international.

“This club will reward you.”

READ NEXT: Mac Allister has no right to expect new Liverpool contract after ‘100%’ season