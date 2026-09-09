Tim Sherwood has given his verdict on Bradley Barcola’s performance for Liverpool against Atletico Madrid at Anfield in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

Barcola joined Liverpool from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool paid PSG a total of £123million, including add-ons, for the France international winger.

The 24-year-old, who starred for France at the 2026 World Cup in the summer, came on as a substitute against Ipswich Town in the Premier League last week.

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola decided to include Barcola in the starting line-up against Atletico at Anfield in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

Barcola started on the ring wing and played for 60 minutes, as Liverpool won 2-1.

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During his time on the pitch at Anfield, the former PSG star took three shots of which two were on target, had a pass accuracy of 92.3%, and made two tackles.

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood was following the match for Sky Sports News, and he was not overly impressed with the display produced by Barcola.

Tim Sherwood critical of Liverpool winger Bradley Barcola

Sherwood said about Barcola on Sky Sports News (10:04pm, September 9, 2026): “No, it wasn’t a good night.

“He had a lot of opportunities.

“He looked a threat, but he had a few opportunities bearing down Oblak and he just couldn’t find the finish.

“He’s not a fantastic finisher, I have to say that.

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“A few sitters he missed tonight.

“The good thing about him is that he stretches defenders.

“He runs without the ball, so you don’t have to take possession of the ball and dribble.

“He goes, checks and makes good runs.”

The match against Atletico was Iraola’s first in charge in the Champions League as Liverpool manager, and the Spaniard was delighted with the final result.

Iraola told TNT Sports: “Difficult to ask for more.

“I think we have shown big character, especially the players after a difficult start.

“I loved it – the atmosphere has been incredible and I feel lucky to experience it.

“I think I have to take blame from the beginning because they surprised me a little bit tactically they played a five at the back – a 5-3-2.

“We expected something different and waited to correct it.

“After half-time, we had a much better game, we pressed better, and I think we have been a better team.”

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