Inside story revealed by Jacobs as Liverpool finally confirm Richard Hughes exit

Ben Jacobs has revealed the truth around Richard Hughes’ departure from Liverpool as the Reds officially announced his exit on Saturday.

The Reds hired Hughes in the summer of 2024 as Arne Slot took over from Jurgen Klopp as head coach in a very successful first season at Anfield.

Liverpool won the Premier League title in Slot’s first season, something which took Klopp five years, but it was all downhill for the former Feyenoord boss from there.

Hughes oversaw a huge summer 2025 transfer window with FSG giving the green light for a spend of over £400m on new signings – but things didn’t work out how they’d hoped.

There were rumours towards the end of last season that Hughes would be moving on to Al-Hilal and now Liverpool have confirmed his departure officially.

Fenway Sports Group president Mike Gordon commented on Hughes’ departure on the club’s website: “Richard joined us at the start of a period of change, embracing that responsibility by leading our football operations department and overseeing recruitment while also providing valuable support to our coaching staff.

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“The results we achieved in these areas during this period are testament to this contribution. Nevertheless, we respect Richard’s life choices and wish him and his family well in their next venture.”

Hughes said: “First and foremost, I would like to reiterate what I said upon my arrival – it has been a source of great pride to have been given the opportunity to serve this incredible and unique institution. That is something I will always be grateful for.

“My appreciation extends to ownership for their support and leadership, to club staff at all levels who give so much to make Liverpool FC what it is, to the players who make such an enormous contribution and to the fans who support the team in great numbers whenever and wherever games take place.

“I’ll always follow and support the club with great affection, and I wish everyone involved nothing but success for this season and beyond.”

Hughes influential in bringing Barcola to Liverpool

Reliable journalist Jacobs has revealed that Hughes was key to bringing Bradley Barcola to Liverpool from Paris Saint-Germain, as well as being influential in helping Andoni Iraola to settle in as new head coach.

READ: Carragher explains why Liverpool star Barcola is going to ‘struggle to get a game’

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Liverpool confirm Richard Hughes has stepped down as sporting director. Hughes will be joining Al-Hilal.’

Before adding: ‘Hughes made the decision earlier this year to leave, informing Liverpool’s ownership of his desire to seek a fresh challenge at Al-Hilal following the close of the summer window. Liverpool knew Hughes would be departing this month but all parties agreed to work through the summer.

‘Liverpool viewed Hughes as important in helping Andoni Iraola settle in, and in securing Bradley Barcola. At no point was permission sought or offered for Hughes to work for Al-Hilal while still in his Liverpool role. Liverpool remain satisfied Hughes did not undertake any Al-Hilal duties over the summer.

‘The process to find a successor is already under way and is being led by Mike Gordon. The rest of the club’s football structure remains in place, with FSG Technical Director Julian Ward, FSG Director of Football Development Pedro Marques, Assistant Sporting Director David Woodfine, chief scout Barry Hunter and the senior leadership team at the AXA Training Centre working as normal and reporting to Gordon.’

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