Carragher, Wright agree that Arsenal made huge mistake not signing Liverpool star

Jamie Carragher and Ian Wright both agree that Arsenal should have made a move to beat Liverpool to the signing of Bradley Barcola over the summer.

The Gunners toiled for much of the summer to try and sign a new attacking star ahead of the deadline, which passed on Tuesday evening.

Arsenal had explored deals for Morgan Rogers, Vinicius Junior, Julian Alvarez and others as they looked to bring in a marquee signing after winning the Premier League title last season.

Despite working right up until the deadline on potential options, Christos Tzolis was their only attacking signing of the summer transfer, while Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus have left, and Gabriel Martinelli is waiting to complete a move to Al-Hilal.

But Carragher is baffled as to why Arsenal didn’t move to steal Barcola from Liverpool when it became clear they weren’t going to sign their top targets.

Carragher said on the latest episode of The Overlap: “I’m happy it didn’t happen but I was looking at the Barcola thing.

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“For me with Arsenal, left wing has always felt like where the drop is compared to [Bukayo] Saka, [Martin] Odegaard, [Kai] Havertz.

“The new kid [Christos] Tzolis has made a decent start. But the longer the Barcola thing went on, and then Arsenal didn’t get Vinicius Jr or Alvarez, I was thinking is that [signing Barcola] not the one?”

Agreeing with Carragher, Arsenal legend Wright added: “That is the player Arsenal need to sign. He comes in from a brilliant PSG side and he’s played with players who are on that level. Now he’s coming into a Liverpool side where he is that superstar and will bring them [his teammates] up there.

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“That’s what we needed. Whether you think Morgan Rogers could have done that, I would have been happy with that. But Barcola was available.”

Barcola on move to Liverpool: ‘I hope to achieve very big things’

Speaking to the club’s official media after being unveiled as a Liverpool player, Barcola said: “It’s a great pride to be able to play for Liverpool. I’m very happy. It took a long time but I’m really happy today to be able to play for Liverpool and all I want is to be on the pitch and be able to play.

“I hope to achieve very big things. First of all, winning the Premier League — it’s one of my biggest dreams in my life.

“It is to do that and to stay in this team in the long term — that’s why I signed a long contract — and I hope I can do it.”

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