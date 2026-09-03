Arsenal made approach for £73m striker in final days as Alvarez chase was up last weekend

Arsenal made a late approach to sign Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez after finding out their attempts to sign Julian Alvarez were over, according to reports.

The Gunners were searching for attacking reinforcements for most of the summer with Christos Tzolis their main addition in that area in the end.

Arsenal allowed Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus to leave, while Gabriel Martinelli is set to move to Al-Hilal before the transfer window closes in the Saudi Pro League.

Morgan Rogers, Vinicius Junior and Alvarez were among the high-profile players they targeted to improve their forward line but Arsenal could not get a deal for any of them over the line.

Arsenal were looking to bring in a marquee signing and would only settle for a top-quality addition with rumours all the way until the transfer deadline that they could sign Atletico Madrid striker Alvarez.

In reality, the Daily Mail claim that Arsenal knew the ‘chase was up last weekend’ as they attempted to sign Alvarez with the Gunners moving on to other targets.

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Martinez, who is valued at €85m (£73m), was a player they tried for with Arsenal assistant manager Gabriel Heinze putting in a call to his compatriot.

The Daily Mail adds: ‘Daily Mail Sport understands assistant manager Gabriel Heinze reached out to Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez – a fellow Argentine – early last week over a potential move.

‘In response Inter refused to entertain any kind of deal, the attacker still having three years left on his contract. So, Arsenal were actively trying to bring a striker into the club, aware of the need for one to supplement Havertz and Gyokeres with Gabriel Jesus out the door to Barca.’

Martinez, who bagged 22 goals in 41 appearances as Inter Milan won the Scudetto last season, revealed in May that he would be happy to finish his career at the San Siro.

The Argentina international added: “No doubt I would like to retire at this club.

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“It’s hard for me to imagine myself anywhere else these days. You never know in football but if they don’t kick me out, I’m staying here.”

Lautaro Martinez: ‘The rumours were true’

Before Gabriel Jesus arrived at Barcelona, Martinez was attracting interest from the Catalan giants and the Argentinian confirmed the rumours were true.

Martinez told Sky Sport Italy on Wednesday night: “The rumours were true. But in the end, I wanted to stay here with my teammates, with these people, with these fans who have always been magnificent to me.

“It’s definitely a great pleasure, a great honour, and a huge satisfaction because you’re always working to improve, to move forward, to become better. When these offers or calls from these huge clubs arrive, they’re always welcome. It’s a very important thing.

“Now I’m in a city that has supported me incredibly since day one. I have a restaurant, my kids go to school. I’ll always be here because I feel good, because I’m happy.

“You never know when it comes to football. As long as they want me, those who are needed at Inter will be here. Of course, as I always say, it happens in every job. When you’re no longer needed, they eventually send you away. But right now I’m here with all my heart, just like I was on day one.”

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