Jamie Redknapp has told Arsenal they may have to wait only until January to sign Julian Alvarez, after they failed to land the Argentine forward during the summer.

Alvarez was a firm target for the Gunners during the summer. However, he only wanted Barcelona, and spent the entire window with his heart set on that move.

He seemingly wanted to ensure he was available for the move if Atletico changed their tune after saying multiple times they wouldn’t sell to Barca. That meant Arsenal were never given a second thought.

But that move to the Spanish giants was not made, and Atletico have been clear in that they’ll never sell Alvarez there. After they proved that in the summer, the Argentine could now look more favourably upon the Gunners in the next window.

Redknapp feels there’s a chance of the move in a few months.

Asked on Sky Sports (17:10, Tuesday, September 1) if the Alvarez dream had died, Redknapp said: “It seems to have. I read this morning that he was training at the club [Atletico Madrid].

“It would have been a great signing, he is an upgrade on the strikers they’ve already got. He’s an elite player. It doesn’t look like that’s going to happen.

“They obviously had their hearts set on Vini Junior as well, that didn’t happen.

“They might just have to wait. You might have to wait until January if you want Alvarez and just be patient with the squad you’ve got.”

Jamie Redknapp thinks Arsenal will win the title

“There’s still a lot to be positive about. [Christos] Tzolis looks a really good player on the left-hand side, [Bruno] Guimaraes is going to be a really good signing, we saw that [against Aston Villa] albeit for 20 minutes. Some of his passing was top class.

“They’ve got enough and they will win the title again with the squad they’ve already got.

“It does leave you a little bit short on that left-hand side, obviously [Noni] Madueke could go out and play over there, but that doesn’t seem to be a natural fit for him.

“They will be a little bit short, I think they can be rest assured they’ve already got a really strong squad.”

On the window as a whole, Redknapp said: “Defensively they look stronger now, obviously with Saliba being out they’ve had to get defensive reinforcements in.

“When you get players you always want them to add something a bit different to what they already have, and I think that’s what Bruno Guimaraes has. I think he’s going to show throughout the duration of this season that he’s a wonderful signing for them.

“They’ve got Myles Lewis-Skelly who can play in there, who’s a really talented player. They’ve got so much strength, he’s going to be able to mix it up, they’re going to be attacking on every single front this year.

“Bukayo Saka’s started the season really well. So many positives with the players they’ve already got in the building, sometimes you look at the players you’re trying to bring in, how are the players you’ve already got performing, and they’re performing at such a high level already, and it’ll be a big game against Chelsea on Sunday.”

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