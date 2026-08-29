Romano reacts to Osimhen to Arsenal claims after Alvarez rejects Arteta

After Julian Alvarez rejected Arsenal, Fabrizio Romano has revealed what he’s hearing about the Gunners moving for Victor Osimhen instead.

Atletico Madrid’s Alvarez had been Arsenal’s No 1 target in the striker position this summer, and with a transfer to Barcelona categorically ruled out, hopes over a blockbuster move to north London were rising.

Atletico Madrid are willing to sell to Arsenal who in turn, are ready to make Alvarez the most expensive signing in British football history at £128m.

However, a club-to-club agreement, if one were to be struck, won’t mean a thing if Alvarez refuses to engage with the Gunners.

And according to ultra-reliable reporter, David Ornstein, Alvarez has personally informed Mikel Arteta he does not wish to sign for the Premier League champions. That revelation came when Ornstein spoke to TNT Sports on Saturday morning.

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Julian Alvarez rejects Arsenal

Ornstein said: “At the time of reporting, it’s a low chance that he will come to Arsenal, because he’s had his heart set on Barcelona.

“Atletico have closed the door to Barcelona, that won’t happen. They would do a deal with Arsenal, Arsenal are prepared to reach an agreement club to club. But they would want the player to want to join them and he’s shown no indication of wanting to at this point.

“He’s spoken to Mikel Arteta and said he doesn’t want to come. That could change – could he soften in the days ahead?

“These situations are always moveable feasts, so I don’t want to pin my colours to the mast and say it won’t happen, but right now it’s not developing in the way that some have suggested.

“I think that would be the target for Arsenal – Julian Alvarez – and if they don’t get him maybe they go with what they’ve got. But we don’t know until the deadline.”

With the Alvarez deal resigned to the scrapheap and the player seemingly destined to remain with Atleti beyond the window, Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen is coming into focus.

But according to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, rumblings of Arsenal moving for the Nigerian are wide of the mark, and there’s no deal to be made in this instance either.

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Arsenal won’t sign Victor Osimhen either

“Some of you asking me about Victor Osimhen for weeks now, about whether he’s an option for Arsenal, if it’s true Arsenal are talking to Osimhen,” began Romano when reporting on his YouTube channel.

“Not true guys. Arsenal never ever opened negotiations for Osimhen for one reason – Osimhen is going nowhere.

“Osimhen is part of the Galatasaray strategy, was never for sale, and was never considered an option by any club because Osimhen cannot move.

“He’s happy there. Galatasaray love Osimhen and now they have some fantastic players, Osimhen, Rafael Leao, Leroy Sane and all the others.

“And so for Victor Osimhen to leave at this point would make no sense, so he’s staying. I think those rumours were just because Arsenal and Galatasaray were talking about Gabriel Martinelli, but he didn’t want to go to Turkey.”