Julian Alvarez has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Respected reporter David Ornstein has revealed that Julian Alvarez is currently unwilling to join Arsenal, despite chatting with Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal have already invested heavily to improve their squad after winning the Premier League title last season, having signed Bruno Guimaraes, Ezri Konsa, Piero Hincapie and Christos Tzolis.

However, Arteta’s side are still arguably short in attacking areas after missing out on Bradley Barcola, Morgan Rogers and Vinicius Junior this summer.

The Gunners are still linked with several potential attacking recruits, with Atletico Madrid star Alvarez widely reported to be a leading target.

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Since leaving Man City, Alvarez has developed into one of the best strikers in the world, and he has been lobbying for a move to Barcelona this summer.

However, Atletico Madrid have made it abundantly clear that they have no intention of selling Alvarez to Barcelona this summer, but they would be open to striking a deal with Arsenal.

Alvarez is a player capable of taking Arsenal to the next level and he is arguably an upgrade on Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz.

However, Ornstein has stated on Saturday morning that it is going to be difficult for Arsenal to sign him.

“He doesn’t want to come…”

According to Ornstein, there is a “low chance” of Arsenal signing Alvarez because he has informed Arteta that he “doesn’t want to come”.

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Ornstein said on TNT Sports: “At the time of reporting, there is a low chance that Julian Alvarez comes to Arsenal.

“Atletico Madrid would do a deal with Arsenal. Arsenal are prepared to reach a club-to-club agreement, but they would want the player to want to join them.

“Alvarez has shown no indication of wanting to join at this point. He’s spoken to Mikel Arteta & said that he doesn’t want to come.

“That could change, these situations are always movable, so I don’t want to say it won’t happen, but right now, it’s NOT developing.”

This is a blow for Arsenal after Manchester United legend Patrice Evra claimed that it would be “game over” for their rivals if the Premier League champions signed Alvarez.

“If Julian Alvarez joins Arsenal, then it’s game over,” Evra said on Kick.

“I always say, if Arsenal have four good strikers, as Man United did with Wayne Rooney, Carlos Tevez, Dimitar Berbatov and Cristiano Ronaldo, that’s the kind of squad you need to keep winning and winning.

“Mikel Arteta is not here to play around, he’s trying to show that last season was not an accident, and he wants to win more trophies. That’s why Arsenal are linked with these players.

“To win the Champions League, like we did twice but lost to Barcelona in a final, you need a massive squad.”

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