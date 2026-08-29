Romano confirms Man Utd deal is done with fee revealed and documents ‘signed’

Manchester United have finalised a sale, with two top sources revealing every important detail in the deal.

There’ll be no shortage of done deals at Old Trafford in the coming days, with Man Utd aiming to make two signings while also offloading several fringe players.

If Joshua Zirkzee departs, a new frontman to provide competition for Benjamin Sesko will arrive.

Fiorentina have offered to sign Zirkzee on loan with an option to buy, and would pay a €5m loan fee for the prvililege. Man Utd must now decide whether to accept or reject.

A new left-back remains a priority, though the top target, Lewis Hall, is unavailable in this window.

As such, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, has suggested Man Utd are looking into sealing a lower profile deal which would serve as a temporary solution before, presumably, going back in for Hall in a future window.

Per Romano, a similar deal to the one that saw Sergio Reguilon arrive on loan back in 2023 is under consideration.

Regarding exits, Man Utd have just finalised the permanent sale of 22-year-old midfielder, Toby Collyer, to Championship side West Brom.

Man Utd sell Toby Collyer to West Brom

The Athletic led the way, with their reporter, Laurie Whitwell, stating: ‘Toby Collyer is joining West Bromwich Albion in a permanent deal worth a guaranteed £3million, plus add-ons.

‘Manchester United have accepted the proposal from the Championship side and Collyer has agreed personal terms. United also retain a 40 per cent sell-on.’

Confirming the news soon after on X, Romano wrote: ‘Toby Collyer has signed documents as new West Brom player on permanent deal from Man United.

‘£3m fee plus £5m add-ons as part of the package. Sell on clause for 40%, as @lauriewhitwell reported.’

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Whitwell then shed further light on the make-up of the add-ons, writing: ‘Depending on how Collyer and West Brom perform, the transfer fee could more than double. United believe it is worth a potential £7.6m.

‘The majority of add-ons are said to be achievable, but some pertain to West Brom reaching the Premier League and Europe, and Collyer playing for England.’