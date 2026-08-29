Cody Gakpo has been linked with a move to Tottenham.

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly submitted a ‘£69m bid’ for winger Cody Gakpo, and Liverpool have given an ‘immediate’ response.

Spurs have already invested over £300m on signings this summer, having paid huge fees to land Savinho, Sandro Tonali, Matheus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke.

Tottenham have also landed Omar Marmoush on loan with an obligation to buy, while they have signed Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka on free transfers.

Despite recruiting Savinho and Marmoush, Tottenham could yet sign another forward before the summer transfer window closes and they remain linked with Gakpo.

Gakpo, who has also been linked with Manchester City, has been on Tottenham’s radar throughout this summer, and it has been suggested that Liverpool would sell him under the right conditions.

READ: Liverpool ‘flapping’ in the transfer market and doomed to ‘long Spurs-like season’

With Liverpool reportedly planning to sign another winger after Bradley Barcola, Gakpo risks falling down the pecking order if he stays at Liverpool this summer, and his current club could balance the books with his sale.

Now, a report from transfer insider Indykaila claims Tottenham have made a ‘£69m bid’ for Gakpo ‘in the last 24 hours’, though Liverpool have given an ‘immediate’ response.

They said on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Spurs tabled a £69m bid for Cody Gakpo in the last 24 hours. Anfield’s answer was immediate: rejected

‘#LFC will not even begin talks until the number hits £75m – £80m.

‘The window is closing. The valuation is set. The next move belongs to #THFC.’

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Liverpool stance on selling Cody Gakpo explained

Our colleagues at TEAMtalk, meanwhile, are reporting that Liverpool have ‘softened their stance’ on selling Gakpo, who has already ‘agreed’ personal terms with Tottenham.

It is noted that Liverpool would now be open to selling Gakpo because they have ‘no qualms’ about letting him go as long as thye can sign another winger after securing the services of Barcola.

The report explains:

‘That position has now softened to a certain extent, with the Reds prepared to allow him to leave, but only if they can bring in another forward following Barcola’s arrival. ‘Liverpool do have an interest in Crystal Palace’s Ismaila Sarr, while they have also made contact over Lille’s Matias Fernandez-Pardo, who Newcastle United are attempting to sign.’

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