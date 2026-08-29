Ismaila Sarr has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Liverpool are reportedly continuing to push for Crystal Palace star Ismaila Sarr and will sell Cody Gakpo on one condition.

Liverpool need to do more business before the transfer window closes next week, though they are finally closing in on PSG star Bradley Barcola.

The Reds made Barcola their top winger target after missing out on Yan Diomande, and they have managed to settle on a reduced fee with PSG after the Champions League holders initially demanded around £145m.

Barcola is now set to be Liverpool’s fourth first-team summer signing after Victor Munoz, Ronald Araujo and Jeremy Jacquet.

But with Gakpo linked with an exit amid interest from Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool could yet sign another winger and they are linked with Sarr.

READ: Liverpool ‘flapping’ in the transfer market and doomed to ‘long Spurs-like season’

Liverpool recently had a bid worth around £50m for Sarr turned down by Crystal Palace, but it has been reported in recent days that they are planning to return with another offer.

On Friday evening, journalist Sacha Tavolieri revealed that the Reds are ‘making another push’ for Sarr.

Tavolieri said on X: ‘Liverpool are making another push for Ismaïla Sarr!

‘The Reds are preparing to submit a new proposal to Crystal Palace for the Senegalese winger.

‘Al Ittihad are closely monitoring the situation and could take advantage of the opening if the deal falls through.’

Liverpool ‘reach agreement in principle’ with Ismaila Sarr

Now, journalist Nicolo Schira has also reported that Liverpool are making a fresh attempt to sign Sarr, who has already agreed terms with Sarr.

READ MORE: Ranking the Big Six attacks as Liverpool set to secure Bradley Barcola

Schira said on X: ‘Excl. – Expected new #Liverpool’s attempt to try to sign Ismaila #Sarr after the first bid (€60M) rejected by #CrystalPalace for the winger, who has already reached an agreement in principle with Sarr for a contract until 2031.’

And this deal could open the door for Gakpo to leave, with journalist Alex Crook reporting that the winger will only move on if Liverpool sign another winger after Barcola.

On Barcola, Crook has also reported on the exact fee for the PSG winger.

Crook said on X: ‘EXC: The fee agreed between #LFC and PSG re Barcola is £106m plus £17m add ons.

‘Cody Gakpo unlikely to be sold unless the Reds sign a second forward in addition to Barcola.’

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