According to reports, Liverpool are now ‘preparing’ to submit a ‘new proposal’ for Crystal Palace star Ismaila Sarr.

So far this summer, Liverpool have made four summer signings, having landed Victor Munoz, Jeremy Jacquet, Ronald Araujo and Ifeanyi Ndukwe.

This week, it has emerged that the Reds have reached an agreement with PSG for winger Bradley Barcola, who is due to complete his move to Anfield for around £100m plus add-ons.

The transfer window closes next week, but Liverpool would presumably like to do more business after landing Barcola.

One option is to sign another winger, and Palace standout Sarr is among their options after Liverpool had a £50m bid rejected by their Premier League rivals.

The Mirror have reported that the winger is ‘keen’ on joining Liverpool, and Senegalese journalist Khadim Diakhaté has claimed that Liverpool are ready to submit another offer ‘in the next few hours’.

READ: Liverpool ‘flapping’ in the transfer market and doomed to ‘long Spurs-like season’

Diakhaté wrote on DSports TV: ‘Liverpool have also stepped up their interest in Ismaïla Sarr. The Reds submitted an offer estimated at £50 million, which was rejected by Crystal Palace.

‘Despite this rejection, Liverpool have not given up on the player. The club still wants to strengthen its attacking options, and the Senegalese player is among those being considered to bolster the squad.

‘A second bid could come in the next few hours, although available information indicates that the deal remains difficult to finalise at this stage. Liverpool have also reportedly inquired about the terms of a potential transfer, while Palace are keen to keep their player.

‘The case therefore remains open and could see a new development before the market closes.’

Liverpool about to launch another bid for Ismaila Sarr

Now, journalist Sacha Tavolieri has claimed that the Reds are now planning to ‘submit a new proposal’ for Sarr.

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Tavolieri said on X: ‘Liverpool are making another push for Ismaïla Sarr!

‘The Reds are preparing to submit a new proposal to Crystal Palace for the Senegalese winger.

‘Al Ittihad are closely monitoring the situation and could take advantage of the opening if the deal falls through.’

On Barcola, pundit Ally McCoist has backed the winger to make a “massive” impact for Liverpool.

“Barcola to Liverpool would be massive. He’s a top player, and of course, PSG has just signed Maghnes Akliouche from Monaco as well,” McCoist told talkSPORT.

“They’ve obviously got Doué and Dembélé. That front three they had, dear me, just absolutely ridiculous. It doesn’t look as though Barcola is a favoured starter ahead of Kvaratskhelia, Doué and Dembélé. They’ve obviously just got Ferran Torres to come in there as well. So if you’re Barcola, you’re thinking opportunities might be a little bit slimmer, or you just stay, roll your sleeves up, and fight.

“I’m not sure. His body language certainly looked as though he was, at best, disappointed the other night, so it might be a case of watch this space.”

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