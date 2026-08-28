Marcus Rashford's future at Manchester United has been hinted at

Arsenal have been tipped to sign Manchester United star Marcus Rashford after selling Gabriel Martinelli to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

The Gunners have improved their squad this summer with the signings of Bruno Guimaraes, Ezri Konsa, Christos Tzolis and Piero Hincapie, but they remain in the market for further recruits.

But Mikel Arteta’s side remain in the market for attacking reinforcements after missing out on Morgan Rogers, Bradley Barcola and Vinicius Junior.

Arsenal remain interested in signing Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez, but they still need to recruit a left-winger and are linked with Rashford.

The England international has returned to Man Utd after Barcelona decided against signing him permanently this summer, and he was one of their better performers in last weekend’s 2-0 loss against Hull City.

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However, there have been conflicting reports on whether Man Utd are still open to letting Rashford leave, and he could yet end up at Arsenal.

This is partly because Martinelli is set to leave Arsenal, with Fabrizio Romano reporting this week that his move to Al-Hilal is at the ‘final stages’.

Romano said on X: ‘Gabriel Martinelli’s move to Al Hilal, at the final stages between clubs for final fee over €65m package.

‘One week after exclusive story on Gabriel included into Al Hilal list, club to club deal almost closed with #AFC green light.

‘Up to Gabriel and his camp to decide.’

Arsenal tipped to sign Marcus Rashford after Gabriel Martinelli leaves

Now, The Independent’s Miguel Delaney is reporting that Martinelli’s exit could lead to Arsenal signing Rashford.

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Delaney explains:

‘There is some internal surprise they let Gabriel Martinelli go before securing an alternative in that area, although some sources believe it could see Arsenal move for Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford on a temporary deal. It’s just as possible they keep the money and wait.’

Our colleagues at TEAMtalk, meanwhile, have claimed that the Gunners and Barcelona ‘maintain interest’ in signing Rashford, while it is noted that the Red Devils’ hierarchy are ‘clear’ that they would still let him leave.

The report claims:

‘The player’s situation is therefore one to watch closely over the final days of the window. ‘United have brought Rashford back into the fold and are currently planning for him to stay, but sources have made it clear that his departure is not completely off the table.’

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