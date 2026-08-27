Julian Alvarez has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

According to reports, Arsenal have a ‘green light’ to sign Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez for £111m, while Gabriel Martinelli is nearing an exit.

So far this summer, Arsenal have spent over £200m to sign Bruno Guimaraes, Ezri Konsa, Piero Hincapie, Christos Tzolis and Illan Meslier.

With these signings, the Gunners are in a stronger position than last season, but they reportedly remain in the market for further recruits.

Guimaraes and Konsa were their leading targets, but it has been suggested that the north London side are still in the market for attacking reinforcements and could sign a left-winger and/or striker.

Arsenal have also missed out on Morgan Rogers, Vinicius Junior and Bradley Barcola, but Alvarez remains an option for the Premier League holders.

READ: Arsenal behind only £845m Chelsea in five-year net spend table



Alvarez has developed into one of the world’s best strikers after leaving Man City for Atletico Madrid, and he has been intent on leaving this summer.

The forward has been made Barcelona’s top target to replace Roberto Lewandowski and he reportedly wants to join the Spanish giants, but Atletico Madrid have made it abundantly clear throughout this window that they do not intend to sell him to their direct rivals.

It has been suggested that this could open the door for Arsenal to sign him, with it reported that they are currently his ‘only option’.

However, this depends on Alvarez expressing a willingness to join Arsenal instead of Barcelona.

Arsenal receive ‘green light’ for Julian Alvarez as a major exit edges closer

Now, Argentinian outlet BolaVIP claims Atletico boss Diego Simeone has given the ‘green light’ for Atletico Madrid to sell Alvarez, while it is reiterated that a move to Barcelona remains off the table.

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The same report claims Atletico would accept 130 million euros (£111m) for Alvarez.

The report explains: ‘One important detail is that Barcelona is out of the running. Atlético Madrid has practically banned the Catalan club, so the options are considerably reduced.

‘Arsenal wants him, but it remains to be seen if they are willing to pay €130 million for the attacker. What is clear is that if that money becomes available, the Spider will say goodbye to Atlético Madrid after two years there.’

Spanish outlet AS, meanwhile, have claimed that a swap deal involving Viktor Gyokeres is a possibility.

They claimed: ‘They [Arsenal] have the €150m and a bargaining chip (Gyökeres).

‘The agreement between the clubs exists. Only [agreement with] the player is missing.’

And Arsenal’s war chest is about to be boosted by the sale of Martinelli, with journalist Nicolo Schira claiming he is closing in on a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

Schira said on X: ‘#GabrielMartinelli to #AlHilal from #Arsenal is at the final stage for €60M.

‘Contract until 2030 (€20M/year). Last details but all the parties involved in the deal are confident to close.’

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