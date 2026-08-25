‘Idiot’ Julian Alvarez savaged over Atletico escape plan as Arsenal ‘green light’ given

Julian Alvarez has been labelled ‘an idiot’ over his public attempts to force an exit from Atletico Madrid this summer, with fresh reports claiming that Arsenal have a ‘green light’ to snap up the Argentine.

The 26-year-old went public with his desire to join Barcelona while he was at the World Cup, although those hopes were immediately shot down by Atletico, as they had done when rebuffing Real Madrid’s advances for the striker earlier in the summer.

However, an increasingly toxic situation got even worse over the weekend when Alvarez was jeered by his own fans after coming off the bench in a 2-2 draw with Villarreal, before heading straight down the tunnel at the final whistle.

While the former Manchester City frontman continues to favour a move to the Camp Nou, he is now open to a move to Arsenal, after coming to the realisation that a switch to the Camp Nou is highly unlikely and amid speculation that a green light for a switch to Emirates Stadium has been given.

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More latterly, however, there have been reports that Chelsea have also joined the race to snap up the former Manchester City attacker before the summer window shuts on September 1.

However, former France World Cup winner Christophe Dugarry has questioned the striker’s conduct throughout the process of trying to force an exit, along with the advice he has received from his agents.

Dugarry told RMC: “The player and his entourage are idiots. How can you declare ‘I want to leave the club’. Is he stupid, or what?

“The best way to leave isn’t to do that. Shut up, be modest, be intelligent in your communication.

“Didn’t you see what happened with Griezmann? Don’t you know your management? Don’t you know your fans?

“A player who wants to leave should be allowed to leave. After that, it creates more problems than anything else.

“I also believe that there needs to be respect on both sides.

“The first thing to do when you want to try and reach an agreement is not to spit on your fans, on your club.

“The way you’re doing it, you’re completely off base and you’re going to get it back in your face.

“That kid’s going to have to work hard. He’s put a ball and chain on his ankle and it’s going to be difficult to turn things around. What a huge mistake!”

As for Arsenal’s hopes of securing a deal for Alvarez before the deadline, they have been boosted by an update from our friends over at TEAMtalk.

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The report claims that Gunners sporting director has a strong relationship with Atletico CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin, with sources revealing that the pair have maintained frequent contact throughout the summer.

That relationship could now help facilitate a blockbuster deal for Alvarez, with Atletico themselves also preferring to deal with Arsenal over Barcelona.