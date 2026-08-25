Liverpool, PSG finally strike agreement for Barcola as fee is revealed and minor details remain

Liverpool have finally struck an ‘agreement’ with Paris Saint-Germain to sign Bradley Barcola this summer, according to reports.

The Reds have been chasing a deal for the France international, who impressed at the World Cup, for weeks as they look to agree a fee with PSG.

Barcola has fallen down the pecking order at the French champions with the signings of Maghnes Akliouche and Mika Godts and he now reportedly wants to move on and join Liverpool.

The Reds had been quoted €170m earlier on in the summer with reports now suggesting that PSG want somewhere between €130m and €150m.

Liverpool do not want to pay anywhere near €170m for Barcola with Fabrizio Romano revealing his latest update earlier on Tuesday that “the deal is alive”.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “On Bradley Barcola, guys, I told you since the beginning, it is not going to be €170m. With all respect for PSG, he feeling of those in the industry has always been that it is never going to be €170m, but it will still be a big amount of money.

READ: Tottenham turn to Algeria international as Liverpool rule out Gakpo transfer

“And this is why Liverpool and PSG are having a direct exchange day by day. So, the conversation is continuing behind the scenes. I told you the updates, the media updates on this story are not so traditional, like an official bid, this money, accepted, rejected, because this is a direct conversation between directors, between owners.

“So, they are talking in a direct way, Liverpool and PSG, but the deal is alive. Barcola is absolutely, absolutely a deal that Liverpool want to complete in the next few days, and my expectation is absolutely for Liverpool to go very strong for Barcola.

“Then you still need to reach an agreement for PSG to have the ‘Here We Go’. So, that remains the story and Liverpool are going very strong for Bradley Barcola. And then they want one more if Gakpo goes to Tottenham or Man City.”

Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri also gave an update on Tuesday offers ‘on the table’ from Liverpool as discussions continue over a potential transfer.

READ: Ten kneejerk reactions to the opening Premier League weekend: Carrick sacked and more

Tavolieri posted on X: ‘Liverpool FC & Paris Saint-Germain continue to discuss a deal for Bradley Barcola. Although offers have already been put on the table, none have yet reached the €115M mark. Barcola pushing to leave and wants to join LFC, with whom he has a personal agreement. More soon. #PSG.’

Liverpool ‘strike verbal agreement with PSG’ for Barcola

But French journalist François Plateau has revealed that Liverpool have now finally struck a ‘verbal agreement’ with PSG over a deal to sign Barcola.

Plateau wrote on X: ‘Excl: Liverpool strike verbal agreement with PSG to sign Bradley Barcola. Deal for 23yo #PSG winger worth in excess of £110m. Minor details remain to be finalised before France int’l joins #LFC , with Barcola pushing for move for weeks as clubs have been in constant talks.’

READ NEXT: Arsenal reach decision on hijacking Bradley Barcola to Liverpool