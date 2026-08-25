Romano makes Barcola to Liverpool ‘here we go’ claim as £145m fee is ruled out

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that a “deal is alive” as Liverpool continue to work hard on bringing Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola to Anfield.

The Reds are looking to sign a couple of wingers before the transfer deadline after losing Mohamed Salah – who has now joined Trabzonspor – at the end of last season.

Liverpool have already signed Victor Munoz from Osasuna, while they gave up on a deal for Yan Diomande when it became clear he preferred a move elsewhere.

And now PSG’s Barcola is their top target on the left wing, while Liverpool have made two bids for Brighton winger Yankuba Minteh as they look for a right-sided option.

Romano has now brought a fresh update on Liverpool’s attempts to sign Barcola with the Italian transfer insider insisting that a potential €170m is wide of the mark.

He said on his YouTube channel: “On Bradley Barcola, guys, I told you since the beginning, it is not going to be €170m. With all respect for PSG, he feeling of those in the industry has always been that it is never going to be €170m, but it will still be a big amount of money.

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“And this is why Liverpool and PSG are having a direct exchange day by day. So, the conversation is continuing behind the scenes. I told you the updates, the media updates on this story are not so traditional, like an official bid, this money, accepted, rejected, because this is a direct conversation between directors, between owners.

“So, they are talking in a direct way, Liverpool and PSG, but the deal is alive. Barcola is absolutely, absolutely a deal that Liverpool want to complete in the next few days, and my expectation is absolutely for Liverpool to go very strong for Barcola.

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“Then you still need to reach an agreement for PSG to have the ‘Here We Go’. So, that remains the story and Liverpool are going very strong for Bradley Barcola. And then they want one more if Gakpo goes to Tottenham or Man City.”

PSG insiders ‘expect’ Barcola to Liverpool to go through

Although the deal is not agreed yet, reliable journalist Ben Jacobs also claims that PSG insiders have told him that they ‘expect’ Barcola’s move to Liverpool to go through before the transfer deadline.

Jacobs posted on X: ‘PSG insiders expect Bradley Barcola to leave before the window shuts as talks with Liverpool continue. Tottenham are still pushing to sign Liverpool winger Cody Gakpo. Manchester City also interested in Gakpo but, as of Monday night, are yet to directly approach Liverpool.’

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